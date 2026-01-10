Clemson Targeting Former SEC Edge Rusher in Transfer Portal

With eight transfer players already committed in the 2026 transfer portal cycle, the Clemson Tigers aren’t done adding to the defensive side of the ball.

Dabo Swinney and company are among the final five schools vying for a commitment from former Tennessee edge rusher Caleb Herring. Clemson joins Miami, Mississippi State, Texas, and Georgia Tech in pursuit of the rising senior.

Herring, a former four-star high school prospect from Newnan, Georgia, played in 17 games for the Volunteers over three seasons, tallying 25 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble.

Coming out of Riverdale High School as a top-100 player, Herring received nearly 20 scholarship offers from schools like Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Penn State, and Miami. Notably, Clemson did not show sufficient interest to offer a scholarship.

Of note, the two main coaches who recruited Herring to Tennessee (outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler and safeties coach Brian Jean-Mary) have changed roles since his commitment. Ekeler departed after the 2024-25 season to become the special teams coordinator at Nebraska, while Jean-Mary became Tennessee’s linebackers coach.

On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power had high praise for Herring coming out of high school, calling him an “Edge rusher that thrives in open space and flies to the football. Has an ideal frame with elite length at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds with a 35.25-inch arm. A fluid, natural athlete. Often lines up as an off-ball linebacker, despite projecting as a pass rusher long-term.”

Similar to another Clemson portal addition (cornerback Donovan Starr), Herring’s multi-sport background has come in handy on the gridiron.

“Plays basketball and baseball during the offseason,” Power described. “The movement skills from those sports translates to the football field when working in the slot and in the flat. Terrific closing speed and ability to bend the corner. Active player that has a nose for the football.”

Stay tuned to Clemson Tigers on SI for all the latest updates on Clemson’s transfer portal activity. With the portal window closing on Friday, January 16, there promises to be more intrigue in the coming days.

