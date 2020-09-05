SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson TE Braden Galloway Eager to Help

Christopher Hall

Clemson holds claim to the title "Wide Receiver University" (WRU). With former Tiger Tyler Grisham taking over this season as the Wide Receiver's coach in the vacancy USF head coach Jeff Scott left behind combined with the loss of Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, WRU will certainly be put to the test this fall. 

However, the cupboard is far from bare and Clemson TE Braden Galloway could become one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets during the 2020 campaign. 

The junior and nearby Seneca High School alumnus believes he brings some juice to the offense and can be utilized in various ways after crosstraining in different roles. 

"I feel like I can play anywhere on the field," Galloway said during a media availability session on Tuesday--his first since spring practice. 

"We've installed like we normally would but I've been moved around a little bit to do a few things here and there. But I'm still playing tight end for 99 percent of the time," he said. 

While spectators shouldn't expect to see Galloway lined up outside every other series, he certainly will add a nice, sizeable target to the Tigers in the passing game. Measuring out at 6-4, 240 pounds, he is a mismatch for not only linebackers but defensive backs as well. 

"I do believe I can be versatile and move around if situations come. I feel like I can be a viable option but I'm ready for whatever I need to do," Galloway said. 

