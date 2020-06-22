For Clemson football, the decade of the nineties were an indeed an odd period of time. Ask ten different Clemson fans to use one word to describe the decade and you'd likely get ten different adjectives, very few being favorable.

The decade began with the arrival of Ken Hatfield after Danny Ford and the school parted ways following the 1989 season. A decision that did not sit well with most of the fan base, and resulted in Hatfield's tenure being a short one.

The school then turned to Tommy West after the 1993 season, a former assistant under Ford. The program would struggle mightily under his leadership, and five years later he was fired.

Tommy Bowden, son of legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden, was then hired prior to the 1999 season after having some success at Tulane. He would spend nine plus seasons at Clemson, bringing some stability to the program.

Without question, the decade of the nineties was a tumultuous one in the history of Clemson football. There was just one ACC Championship, and just two bowl wins. However, it wasn't all bad, there were some big wins.

Most of those wins came in upset fashion though, as the program had taken a significant step backward. Today we look back at the ten biggest wins of the decade.

10. Clemson at South Carolina (1995)

Gamecocks quarterback Steve Tanneyhill wasn't will liked by the Clemson fan base. After getting demolished at home the season before, the Tigers got a 38-17 road win and sent the senior quarterback out with a loss in the series. Fullback Emory Smith rushed for more than 100 yards, and had one run of more than 50 yards in which he dragged members of the Gamecock secondary 20 yards on his back.

9. Florida State at Clemson (1999)

The first installment of the Bowden Bowl saw the Tigers lose 17-14. Trailing by three with two minutes left, Clemson faced a 4th and 1 from the Seminole 25. Instead of staying aggressive like they had been for almost four quarters, Tommy Bowden elected to go for the tie. The 41-yard FG attempt was partially blocked and fell way short, giving the elder Bowden the win over his son.

8. North Carolina at Clemson (1994)

The Tigers had been shut out in Chapel Hill the year before and came into this game sitting at just 2-5. North Carolina was ranked inside the top twenty and few thought the Tigers would be able to put up much of a fight. However, despite the team struggling to score consistently though the first seven games, the Tigers pulled off the 28-17 upset of the Tarheels.

7. Virginia at Clemson (1999)

Coming off a devastating loss to Marshall at home in their first game under Tommy Bowden, the Tigers would bounce back the next week, picking up a 33-14 win over 22nd ranked Virginia. It was the first glimpse at what a legitimate passing attack could look like, as Brandon Streeter threw for more than 300 yards, the first time a Clemson quarterback had ever accomplished the feat.

6. Virginia at Clemson (1993)

The Cavaliers came to Clemson ranked 18th in a season in which the Tigers had seen a revolving door at quarterback. Somehow they had still managed to go 6-3 up to that point. In this one Hatfield played cornerback Dexter McCleon at quarterback wanting to run the wishbone. It worked, as the Tigers came away with a 23-14 win.

5. Clemson at South Carolina (1995)

The Tigers went on a 27-0 scoring run in the third quarter as Clemson overcame an early 14-3 deficit and defeated the Gamecocks 47-21. After moving from safety to corner, Antwan Edwards returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The talk from South Carolina had centered on the fact that they could exploit Edwards in man coverage. Tony Horne also returned a punt for a touchdown in the win.

4. Clemson vs Illinois (1991 Hall of Fame Bowl)

In the first season of the Ken Hatfield era, the Tigers finished off a 9-2 season with a dominating 30-0 win over Illinois in the Hall of Fame Bowl. This team featured arguably the best defense in Clemson history. It was loaded with talented players including Levon Kirkland, Chester McGlockton, Ed McDaniel, Brentson Buckner, and Wayne Simmons.

3. Clemson at Virginia (1992)

George Welsh had turned the Cavaliers into a respectable program, and his team was ranked in the top ten when the Tigers made the trip to Charlottesville in 1992. Clemson was an underdog as Virginia had beaten Clemson for the first time ever in 1990, then tied them in 1991. After falling behind 28-0 in the second quarter, Clemson stormed back after Louis Solomon was inserted at quarterback and led the team to a dramatic 29-28 comeback win.

2. Georgia Tech at Clemson (1991)

The seventh ranked Tigers welcomed the 19th ranked Yellow Jackets to town in an early season game that would go a long ways toward deciding the ACC that season. Clemson held on for an ugly 9-7 win, on their way to an ACC title. The last time they would win the ACC until 2011.

1. Georgia at Clemson (1990)

One of the highlights of the Hatfield era at Clemson as the Tigers thoroughly drubbed the Bulldogs 34-3. The defense was dominant as Georgia spent most of the game playing on its own side of the fifty. It was Clemson's most lopsided victory in the series since 1955.