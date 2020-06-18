There is no getting around the fact that the ACC was down last season. Maybe even as down as it's ever been.

Many of the college football analysts across the country are expecting the conference to be improved in 2020. The question then becomes how much it will improve and whether or not any teams can narrow the gap between Clemson and themselves.

The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) is calling for that second tier of ACC teams to be better in 2020. However, at the same time, it also expects Clemson to be improved this season.

Before it was announced that Justyn Ross would miss the season after undergoing surgery to repair a congenital condition, the FPI gave Clemson a 91 percent chance to win the Atlantic Division this season and an 88 percent chance to win the ACC.

They are also given a 75 percent shot to do so without a loss.

The most dangerous game inside the conference for the Tigers is their Oct. 10 match-up with Florida State in Tallahassee. The FPI gives Clemson a 91-percent chance to go on the road and get the win.

On the Coastal side, the FPI likes Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who return 20 of their 22 starters from 2019, are given a 49 percent chance to win the division, while North Carolina is given a 34 percent shot at winning the crown.

Miami could be a dark-horse contender to keep an eye on with Rhett Lashlee coming into run the offense, and D'Eriq King transferring in from Houston to compete at quarterback. However, the Canes are given just a five percent chance at pulling off that feat.

Regardless of who wins that side of the conference, the FPI would have Clemson as at least a 20-point favorite in the ACC Championship Game in December.

The Allstate Playoff Predictor gives Clemson an 81 percent chance at appearing in one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games, while every other ACC team is given less than a one percent chance.

The Tigers are also the favorite to win a national title, with the FPI giving them a 36 percent shot, the highest of any FBS team.

So, while it is conceivable that the ACC will be better in 2020, that doesn't mean there are any teams gaining ground on the Tigers. In fact, it would appear that as of now, the gap between Clemson and the rest of the league is still growing.