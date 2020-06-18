AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Looking Ahead: ESPN 2020 Preview Of ACC Football

JP-Priester

There is no getting around the fact that the ACC was down last season. Maybe even as down as it's ever been.

Many of the college football analysts across the country are expecting the conference to be improved in 2020. The question then becomes how much it will improve and whether or not any teams can narrow the gap between Clemson and themselves. 

The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) is calling for that second tier of ACC teams to be better in 2020. However, at the same time, it also expects Clemson to be improved this season. 

Before it was announced that Justyn Ross would miss the season after undergoing surgery to repair a congenital condition, the FPI gave Clemson a 91 percent chance to win the Atlantic Division this season and an 88 percent chance to win the ACC. 

142ACCG2019_

They are also given a 75 percent shot to do so without a loss. 

The most dangerous game inside the conference for the Tigers is their Oct. 10 match-up with Florida State in Tallahassee. The FPI gives Clemson a 91-percent chance to go on the road and get the win.

On the Coastal side, the FPI likes Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who return 20 of their 22 starters from 2019, are given a 49 percent chance to win the division, while North Carolina is given a 34 percent shot at winning the crown. 

Miami could be a dark-horse contender to keep an eye on with Rhett Lashlee coming into run the offense, and D'Eriq King transferring in from Houston to compete at quarterback. However, the Canes are given just a five percent chance at pulling off that feat.

Regardless of who wins that side of the conference, the FPI would have Clemson as at least a 20-point favorite in the ACC Championship Game in December.

The Allstate Playoff Predictor gives Clemson an 81 percent chance at appearing in one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games, while every other ACC team is given less than a one percent chance. 

The Tigers are also the favorite to win a national title, with the FPI giving them a 36 percent shot, the highest of any FBS team. 

So, while it is conceivable that the ACC will be better in 2020, that doesn't mean there are any teams gaining ground on the Tigers. In fact, it would appear that as of now, the gap between Clemson and the rest of the league is still growing. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can UNC, Others Challenge Clemson at Top of ACC?

Clemson football has won five consecutive ACC titles and hasn't lost to a conference foe since 2017, but North Carolina and others are trying to make inroads.

Brad Senkiw

Three Former Tigers Return to S.C. for RBC Heritage

Former Clemson golfers Lucas Glover, Doc Redman and Kyle Stanley return to the Palmetto State this week for the RBC Heritage Open this week at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Recalls Getting Clemson Job

In an interview with Jon Gordon, Dabo Swinney recalled the process that led him to become the head coach of the Clemson Tigers.

Zach Lentz

Renfrow: Gruden Cusses More Than Swinney

Renfrow stated that there is only one difference in the two coaches — one likes to cuss more than the other.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Brownell Loves Coaching At Football School

Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell has been attempting to make his mark on a program at a football powerhouse.

JP-Priester

C.J. Spiller, Donnell Woolford On NFF & College Hall of Fame Ballot

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including former Clemson Tigers C.J. Spiller and Donnell Woolford

Press Release

Losing Season In 2010 Helped Culture Take Root

Clemson's Dabo Swinney was always confident he was laying the foundation for a successful football program, Even after the only losing season of his career in 2010.

JP-Priester

Clemson Closer Carson Spiers Signs With Cincinnati Reds

Clemson closer Carson Spiers signs free-agent deal with Cincinnati Reds, ending his career with the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

2019 Recap: LSU Too Much For Clemson In Title Game

Clemson and LSU both came into the national title game sitting at a perfect 14-0, but the LSU offense would prove to be to much in this one as Clemson would lose 42-25.

JP-Priester

Need Leaders? Clemson's Are Already Emerging

Despite not having a typical offseason, Clemson is already in good shape when it comes to finding leaders for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

by

BillBragg2