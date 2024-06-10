Clemson Tigers 2026 QB Target Shares Major Update On Recruitment
The Clemson Tigers have been searching for their next star quarterback ever since Trevor Lawrence left town. While they have a talented one in Cade Klubnik, he's simply not a superstar. He's a quality quarterback, but not one who will power the team to a national championship.
With that in mind, the Tigers have aggressively searched for that type of signal caller in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.
One name to keep a close eye on is Tait Reynolds, who is being heavily recruited by Clemson. He's a four-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class. As of right now, he appears to have a good chance of landing with the Tigers.
In a recent interview, Reynolds opened up about Clemson.
"They're definitely the front runner for me."
He continued on, talking about his first visit with the Tigers and his excitement was clear.
"It was awesome. I would say they have cool facilities and everything, but it's just the people there. It's just a whole lot of love. Everybody's family. People you want to be around and a whole lot of energy. It's just awesome to be around all those people. And the environment was just amazing."
Reynolds also opened up on what he's heard from the Clemson coaching staff about himself. The Tigers are clearly just as excited about the four-star quarterback as he is about the school.
"They just loved how I played and what kind of person I am especially. They really liked I was more of just an athlete. Like I'm not very polished. I don't really go to QB coaches, like a lot of these guys do. So they liked all that stuff."
Finally, the young quarterback prospect opened up about how head coach Dabo Swinney gave him the offer to play football with the Tigers.
"I was driving around with coach Riley, kind of looking at the youth camps and just hanging out with him talking. We drove on and into the end of the stadium, and coach Swinney was out there, and he kind of caught me off guard. He said something about me always smiling or something and then he said 'so you like to smile? Would you smile even bigger if I gave you an offer to Clemson?' It was really cool how he said it and everything. I was super pumped."
Needless to say, Clemson and Reynolds seem like a perfect fit. Both sides seem equally excited about the potential pairing with each other.
While the Tigers do seem to be the front-runner, as proclaimed by Reynolds himself, there are other powerful programs still in the running. Among those schools are Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Miami.
All of those schools are legitimate threats to land his commitment.
The other thing interesting about this recruitment is that the quarterback is a multisport athlete and is already committed to Arizona State to play baseball. How that affects his decision when it comes to football will be seen.
Expect to hear more about the Tigers' pursuit of Reynolds in the near future. Swinney and the coaching staff are clearly very high on the young quarterback.
Perhaps, if they can land him, he'll be the long-term answer to get Clemson back to being a championship favorite.