Two Clemson Tigers Seeing Recognition As 2027 First-Round Draft Picks

Players on the Clemson Tigers have the talent to be first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, and two got some recognition this week for it.

While head coach Dabo Swinney and his group could be considered a wild card for the 2026 football season, CBS Sports writer Chris Hummer released his way-too-early mock draft for next year’s draft, and it features two Tigers.

At the No. 20 pick, Hummer has the Houston Texans taking wide receiver T.J. Moore, being the third receiver taken off the board behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Texas’s Cam Coleman. Especially with the caliber of how Smith and Coleman have played in previous seasons, Moore going this high is quite a compliment.

Hummer puts it simply: “What’s not to like about Moore?” he writes. He also points out his ability to win 50-50 balls and his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame will translate well to the professional leagues.

He also has the capability to be even better than he was as an underclassman. He’s recorded 97 receptions and nearly 1,500 yards in 27 games, starting in 22. If he remains healthy, he will play every game and could have a career season in 2026.

Another player who will look to build on a standout season with the Tigers is edge rusher Will Heldt, who Hummer also has in the first round. He has the New England Patriots taking the rising senior with the No. 23 pick in the 2027 draft.

Hummer points out his frame, being a 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive end that has the physique to transfer well into the NFL. He is interested to see how Heldt will react to opposing offensive lines, who will target him as the main threat after losing players like Peter Woods and T.J. Parker. Their spheres of influence allowed Heldt to dominate in games in 2025.

The Purdue transfer led the team in sacks and tackles for loss, with 7.5 and 15.5, respectively, and if he builds on those numbers in his final season in college football, he should be hearing his name on the first day of next year’s NFL Draft.

Being a third-team All-ACC selection in 2025, that will look to be even better in 2026, perhaps pushing for an All-American spot. That will be tough with the likes of Texas standout Colin Simmons and South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart, who are also in Hummer’s mock draft as top five picks.

There are still at least 12 games for this duo to either improve or lower their stock, but with an important bounce-back season in 2026, don’t be surprised if there are more Clemson Tigers that push for a first-round nod over the course of next season.