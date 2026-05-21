Clemson's 2027 Class Reaching New Heights After Jamarin Simmons Commitment

Not many schools have had a better week recruiting than the Clemson Tigers, which added their third four-star commitment of the 2027 class on Wednesday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jamarin Simmons committed to the Tigers over Florida, Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee during the day, being the sixth recruit from the 2027 class to be four stars or better. He’s the second wide receiver in the class and joins Trey Wimbley in the room.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jamarin Simmons has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 170 WR chose the Tigers over Florida, Florida State, Auburn, and Tennessee



“All In 🐅”https://t.co/uClubea7gf pic.twitter.com/ebVVZH4XUN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 20, 2026

Wednesday was an important day for offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who also got running back Gary Walker’s commitment. He’s a top 10 tailback in the class and joins a loaded running back room with plenty of talent in the Upstate.

Despite being only 5-foot-11 and 163 pounds, Simmons was given the name “Waffle House”, being always open with tremendous speed and balance to get away from opposing secondaries. The tangibles gave him the ability to be the No. 19 receiver in the class, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

Godby finally responds. Jamarin Simmons (@JamarinSimmons ) outruns the secondary for a long TD. The Cougars trail by two scored. Time is running out for then



Wakulla 38

Godby 21

4th 6:14#BigBenPreps pic.twitter.com/c75splhrif — Peter Holland Jr (@_Da_pistol) October 11, 2025

It’s another home run pickup for position coach Tyler Grisham, who continues his strong recruiting class from years past. Current standouts like Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore were recruited by him, as well as the freshman trio of Gordon Sellars III, Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin, who all were mid-year enrollees this spring.

Before this week, Clemson was outside the top 20 in recruiting rankings for this cycle. Now, that’s changed with Walker, Simmons and safety commitment Jarrell Chandler from Monday. The Tigers are now ranked 14th in the rankings and are second in the ACC in recruiting, according to On3.

In fact, there could be even more on the way over the next few days.

Four-star offensive lineman Carter Jones received a crystal ball to Clemson on Wednesday evening, with head coach Dabo Swinney potentially picking up his fourth four-star for the 2027 class in one week. He has an official visit with the Tigers on May 29, joining a plethora of other high-quality recruits, but don’t be shocked if there’s a commitment before then.

Jones hasn’t revealed an official commitment date yet, but that could be in the cards before the summer officially begins. The Tigers do not have an offensive line commit in the class as of now.

Clemson is on a heater as of late, and it shows no signs of stopping. 31 recruits are scheduled to visit the Tigers from May 29-31, and Swinney could get even more players to add to the 10 that he already has for the 2027 cycle. All of those commitments will be there as well.

Simmons continues a great trend for the program as of late, and another commitment this week could mean the Tigers could have a top 10 recruiting class early in the period.