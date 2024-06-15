Clemson Tigers 4-Star Offensive Line Target Doesn't Hold Back About Offer
The Clemson Tigers are heavily focusing on their 2026 recruiting class and have done a lot of work over the last couple of weeks.
One player that they have targeted for their offensive line is four-star lineman Darius Gray.
Hailing from St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia, the 6-foot-3 and 285-pound lineman has received an offer from Clemson. Dabo Swinney is clearly very high on him and views him as a potential building block for the future.
Gray recently spoke out about his offer from the Tigers. To say that the offer was an awesome moment for him would be a major understatement.
“That means everything. To be hand picked means a lot to me. It just reminds me that working hard gets me where I dreamed of being.”
Matt Luke, Clemson's offensive line coach, has made a huge impact on Gray. The young lineman opened up about his relationship with Luke.
“He’s great, so far our relationship has been great. He’s a great man with a tremendous soul. I hope to meet him again real soon.”
As for when Gray will make his decision on who to play for, he provided a tentative timeline.
“I will try and commit before my senior year but if the Lord says otherwise then that’s what it will be. I’m looking for a family atmosphere and trusting coaches that have my back as much as I have theirs, as well as sports communication.”
Throughout the process of recruiting the 2025 and 2026 class, one thing has remained consistent when hearing from recruits. Clemson offers a culture that is different from any other school and the coaching staff views these young men as more than just football players.
Swinney has always cared more about setting his players up for life success than just football success. He has always viewed his teams as family.
When recruits talk about Clemson, the word family and culture come up often. That is exactly why the Tigers have and continue to have so much success within the college football landscape.
Hopefully, Swinney and company will be able to earn a commitment from Gray. He would be a huge addition to the 2026 class and would help add even more talent to what should be an extremely talented offensive line group.