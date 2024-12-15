Clemson Tigers ACC Rival Reportedly Lands Miller Moss in Transfer Portal
As the Clemson Tigers get set for their first-round matchup against the Texas Longhorns in the first-round of the College Football Playoff, there has been a lot of news coming from the transfer portal.
The Tigers have enjoyed a nice week of rest and preparation before their big game on the road against the Longhorns in the CFP. Clemson is going to be tested against one of the best teams in the country, as Cade Klubnik and company must be prepared.
It wasn’t an easy or smooth trip into the CFP for the Tigers, as they had to win their conference in order to receive the automatic bid. In fact, Clemson even making the conference title game was a long shot at many points toward the end of the season.
A costly loss against the Louisville Cardinals resulted in the Tigers not having the common opponent tie-breaker against both the SMU Mustangs and the Miami Hurricanes. Luckily, a Hurricanes' loss at the end of the season was their second loss in the conference, sending Clemson to the title game.
Recently, the ACC just got a bit better, as did the Cardinals. With the transfer portal now open, Louisville has reportedly brought in USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
In ESPN’s portal rankings, Miller was ranked 10th overall and No.3 for quarterbacks, as this is a big get for the Cardinals’ program.
Last season with the Trojans, Miller totaled 2,555 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes, and nine interceptions. It wasn’t the season that the junior quarterback was hoping for in his first full year as a starter, but he performed well for USC.
Now, he will be coming to a pretty good ACC team next season with some more experience under his belt. Miller will be replacing senior quarterback Tyler Shough, who had a strong season for the Cardinals.
Overall, Louisville finished in 4th in the ACC in 2024 with a solid (8-4) record, and the statement win over Clemson.
Heading into next season with Miller taking over at quarterback, they will once again be trying to be in the top half of the conference and contend for a title. The Tigers will be heading to Louisville next season, as they will be trying to avenge the loss this season. However, with one of the best transfers committing to the Cardinals, that will be no easy task.