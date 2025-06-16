Clemson Tigers Becoming Quarterback-U Under Dabo Swinney
Looking over head coach Dabo Swinney’s time with the Clemson Tigers– from winning primetime football games to ACC titles to the National Championships– one of the main things Dabo has succeeded at is recruiting and developing quarterbacks.
Within the last decade, Clemson has won two national championships.
Whether one is thinking about that (Deshaun) Watson to (Hunter) Renfrow play to beat Alabama 35-31 in the last few seconds of the game, or Trevor Lawrence blowing out Alabama 44-16, Clemson’s biggest moments have come from some elite-level quarterbacks making the play to lead the way.
Becoming Clemson’s winningest coach of all time, Swinney puts a strong emphasis on player relationships, tradition, and culture. Players come to Clemson not just to win games, but to be coached by Swinney himself.
That started with Tajh Boyd, a player who helped lay down a foundation for Swinney and the Tigers.
Boyd gave Swinney a chance, and Dabo gave him one right back.
Being part of Dabo’s first recruiting class as full-time head coach, Swinney secured Boyd as one of the highly sought-after quarterbacks for the class. The Tigers only had 12 signees in the Class of 2009, but Boyd was a big one as the No. 4 quarterback in the country according to Rivals.
In Boyd's first year at Clemson, he helped lead Clemson to its first ACC Championship in 20 years.
Boyd also led Clemson to numerous wins in his time with the Tigers, along with being 2012 ACC Player of the Year and First Team All-American, while still holding Clemson's career passing yards record (11,904).
Alongside star wide receiver Sammy Watkins, Boyd helped Dabo with his first BCS win with a victory over Ohio State in the 2013 Orange Bowl.
Clemson fans could feel something shift when Boyd arrived in Death Valley, helping build a narrative to then lead other standout players to want to follow in his footsteps.
After Boyd finished at the helm, quarterback Deshaun Watson came to the Tigers from Gainesville, Ga., choosing Clemson over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and others. Watson built upon the foundation that Boyd laid at Clemson.
Watson had unforgettable moments at Clemson. Whether it was beating rival South Carolina on a torn ACL, coming from behind to beat Lamar Jackson and the Louisville Cardinals in a highly competitive matchup, or leading the game-winning drive to win the National Championship, Watson was a special player at Clemson.
Watson helped transition Clemson from a strong ACC team to a national powerhouse. Before him, Clemson hadn’t won a national title since 1981.
Dabo saw something in Watson, and that vision helped clear the championship drought– but it didn’t stop there.
Slipping between the cracks of what could’ve been an easy, in-state decision to go to the Georgia Bulldogs, Swinney stole yet another Georgia high school quarterback. He was named Trevor Lawrence.
Coming to Clemson, it felt like the whole college football world was talking about Lawrence. After winning the starting job from quarterback Kelly Bryant, there was a spotlight on him.
Whether it was the high expectations set for him by the nation, the doubts, or the criticism of his hair, Lawrence was always in the spotlight.
Despite all eyes being on him, Lawrence still walked away with a National Championship, several Player of the Year awards, and became the winningest quarterback in Clemson history (34-2).
His success at Clemson is what led him to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, showing football fans not only his incredible talent but also how he was able to further develop himself under Swinney’s system.
Another quarterback that has developed immensely from the first time he stepped into Clemson, S.C., is Cade Klubnik. Choosing Clemson over successful programs in his home state of Texas shocked many people.
When asked why, his answer was simple. “Dabo Swinney.”
In his career at Clemson, Klubnik has shown his ability to grow in the face of adversity. Playing behind quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Klubnik got his first career start in the 2022 Orange Bowl against Tennessee, losing 31-14.
After backlash and moments of lost confidence, Klubnik has increasingly grown during his time with the Tigers, with Swinney sticking right by him.
Klubnik has led Clemson to winning two ACC titles, been awarded MVP honors, and led his team to the College Football Playoff last year. Klubnik believes his success at Clemson has come from Swinney and his ability to develop good players into even better ones.
In his last season at Clemson, Klubnik will be looking to make his mark and leave Clemson with a National Championship.
All roads lead back to the one thing that has elevated the Clemson football program from good to great: Dabo Swinney.
From Tajh Boyd to Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, and Cade Klubnik, Swinney doesn’t just recruit the quarterback but instills them with confidence that allows them to leave Clemson with a legacy.