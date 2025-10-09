Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Seeing Draft Stock Taking a Hit
After returning several top players from a team that made the College Football Playoff, the Clemson Tigers were once projected to be the first school in over a decade to have three players drafted in the top ten of the same draft.
But after an unexpectedly slow start to the season, one of Clemson’s most highly-regarded players has already slid down on draft boards.
Based on an updated draft board released by Pro Football Focus, Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has slid out of the top-50, despite being viewed as the draft’s No.5 prospect this summer.
In a scouting report put together by PFF’s Trevor Sikkema, he explained that Klubnik is an intriguing talent but faces some significant limitations as he prepares to pursue a professional career.
“When his mechanics are clean, he’s an easy watch. But as a pro prospect, he faces natural limitations tied to his size,” Sikkema said. “He has enough arm talent, but it often requires full-body effort. If he can become more consistent fundamentally, especially on the run, he is an intriguing athletic passer.”
Although the senior quarterback is coming off one of the best passing seasons in program history, he’s struggling to pick up from where he left off this season.
The Tigers currently sit at 2-3 after some disappointing losses to kick off the season, while Klubnik has thrown for 1,250 yards (ninth-most in ACC), ten touchdowns and four interceptions.
He’s started slow, but Klubnik showed flashes of his old self after helping lead the Tigers to a 38-10 win over the University of North Carolina. That game, Klubnik completed 91.7% of his passes while throwing for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 24 attempts.
After Clemson’s bounceback win, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney explained that Klubnik has the potential to be a consistent game-changer.
“Cade woke up today and remembered, ‘Oh, I’m Cade Klubnik,’” Swinney joked. “He was amazing. That’s who he is. I just need him to be Cade.”
One impressive game won’t be enough to completely reverse his draft stock, but Klubnik has already proven that he has the talent to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football.
His days as a top-ten prospect may already be behind him, but he could possibly sneak back into the top-50 if he mirrors his most recent performance throughout the season.
Next, the Tigers will head to the Northeast to face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Oct.7 at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on the ACC Network.