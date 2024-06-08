Clemson Tigers Caught 4-Star Recruit ‘Off Guard’ With Offer
The Clemson Tigers have been very busy on the recruiting trail over the last couple of weeks. As they work to round out their 2025 class and pick up key commitments for 2026, Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff has been working on overdrive.
As has been the case since Swinney took over the Tigers' program, recruiting is at an elite level. For 2025, Clemson ranked No. 5 in the nation with their recruiting class. They're looking to accomplish that same success in their 2026 class.
Plenty of players have been receiving offers lately. One in particular was caught "off guard" by receiving an offer.
That player was four-star offensive lineman Zyon Guiles, an in-state lineman from Carvers Bay.
In a recent interview, Guiles spoke out about the offer and how surprised he was to receive it.
“It was a thought, but I wasn’t guaranteed. Because Clemson doesn’t offer many people. I have confidence in myself, but I didn’t think I was going to be one of the people that they selected right now at least. Maybe later on, but not now. So that really caught me off guard a little bit.”
Guiles also revealed how the Tigers actually ended up making the offer. It's a pretty cool story for the young lineman.
“After they seen me perform, they took me and a couple more offensive linemen out to eat. They let the other offensive linemen leave, and they gave me and my dad a couple minutes to sit down a little bit and relax, then they called us into Dabo’s office.”
As the offers continue to roll in, from bigger schools by the week, Guiles does not want to change who he is and is focused on remaining humble and being thankful for the opportunities he is being given.
“It’s not easy. Especially being from the Pee Dee area. Not many people have this amount of attention on their name, especially at a young age. I’m really trying to get used to it. My parents, they media-trained me up since I was little, just in case anything happened. But I’m just really trying to get used to it. I mean, I love it. I thank God so much for this opportunity.”
All of that being said, it's hard to not root for Guiles. His humble approach and hard work ethic make him enjoyable to watch.
Currently, the Tigers are not favored to end up landing Guiles. At the top of his list, according to On3's projections, is the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina has been given a 35.1 percent chance to secure his commitment. Behind them are NC State (30.7 percent) and then Clemson (26.3 percent).
While they may not be the favorite to land him right now, that could very well change in the near future. The Tigers do have a fighting chance.