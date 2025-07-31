Clemson Tigers' Highest-Rated Defensive Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
While receiving a commitment from a top prospect is encouraging for any program, it feels even better when a prospect officially shuts down their recruitment
Four-star safety Kentavion “Polo” Anderson has followed the lead of two fellow Clemson Tigers commits by announcing via X that he will be shutting down his recruitment months before signing day. Anderson committed to Clemson on May 16, choosing the Tigers over schools like Florida, Michigan, and Texas A&M.
"I’m ALL IN," Anderson wrote on X. "Locked in with Clemson University 1000%. Big thanks to every coach who rocked with me, but it’s up now. Let’s work. Let’s eat. Let’s make history."
Anderson is ranked as Clemson’s top defensive recruit, the nation's No. 10 safety, and their second-highest rated recruit overall by 247Sports.
As of July 31, the Tigers have two other safeties committed in the class of 2026, three-stars Blake Stewart and Kaden Gebhardt. Clemson’s 2026 class currently has 21 players committed, ranking No. 13 nationally by 247 Sports.
In a scouting report released by 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, Anderson was recognized for his versatility and ability to play multiple positions.
“Springy second-level defender that looks destined for a hybrid safety/nickel/linebacker role with his ability to defend both the run and the pass. Quick to read and react with his eyes and frequently puts himself in position to make plays as he constantly fights for leverage,” Ivins wrote. “Comes to balance as an open-field tackler and will find ways to get ball carriers on the ground. Got snaps over the top, on the edge, in the slot and out on the perimeter throughout early parts of prep career."