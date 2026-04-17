Clemson Tigers Cornerback Transfers To Boston College

Clemson’s secondary took a hit as cornerback Michael Mankaka announced his transfer to Boston College on Thursday, per Pete Nakos.

It’s the beginning of a new chapter for Mankaka, and he didn’t have to leave the ACC to find it. And while Mankaka’s departure is a setback for Clemson’s cornerback room, it isn’t the sort of transfer that derails a program’s defense.

Mankaka walked on to Clemson’s football team in the summer of 2022, before redshirting his freshman season. Then, the following year, he made his first two appearances, both on special teams. Mankaka received his first action on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, when he played 16 snaps across seven games, recording just one tackle against Appalachian State. This past season, he made just one appearance in Clemson’s game against Furman.

So all things considered, Clemson lost a guy that recorded just one tackle across three years of action. It’s not the sort of loss that will greatly affect Clemson in 2026, but Mankaka still has serious potential.

A former wide receiver, Mankaka boasts great hands. And at 6-feet, 190 pounds, he is a good addition for the Boston College Eagles, who finished last season 2-10 and 1-7 in the ACC. The Eagles also had the worst defense in the ACC last year, allowing an average of 433.3 yards and 32.8 points per game.

Under new head coach Bill O'Brien, Mankaka is headed to a program that may see some of the most turbulence in the conference in 2026. Having lost former starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan to the transfer portal, the likes of Mason McKenzie or Grayson Wilson are expected to take over at the helm.

Meanwhile, Clemson, who are dealing with a similar quarterback situation, seem to be just fine on the cornerback side of things.

Although the departure of Avieon Terrell to the NFL Draft is costly, Ashton Hampton is proven and ready to fill the hole left by Terrell.

The Tigers also picked up cornerback Elliot Washington from Penn State in the offseason, and he has quickly become a favorite among head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Tough, fast, fiery. He's got a lot of charisma to him. You know, I like his swagger, if you will,” Swinney said after a spring practice on March 4. “He's gonna help us for sure.”

Swinney also added that he was “very encouraged with our corner position just as a whole,” further suggesting that Clemson’s depth likely meant Mankaka could have more of an impact at a different program.