In-State Defensive Line Talent Details Clemson Commitment

The Clemson Tigers added to their high school class of 2027 this past week when three-star defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth committed to the team.

The Irmo, SC native was in attendance for Clemson’s annual Spring Elite Day, and committed on the spot to Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I always knew I wanted to go to Clemson,” Wuerth told Clemson Tigers On SI. “But I wanted to see all these places in the spring. I was going to all these bunch of these schools, and after all that, I just knew I still wanted to be at Clemson.

“Going into the Elite Day, I didn't know if I was going to commit, even though I knew Clemson was where I wanted to be. I just realized I was ready to commit.”

Wuerth spent time during his visit to Tigertown with both defensive line coach Nick Eason and defensive coordinator Tom Allen, with Eason’s playing experience making a strong impression.

“Having a guy that also played the position, having the experience of knowing what it takes and understanding a lot more than coaches who maybe haven’t played or don’t have that track record,” Wuerth said. “It definitely means a lot.”

Wuerth also emphasized to Clemson Tigers On SI that there was another key factor in his commitment, something special in the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex during his visit.

“The feeling I got when I was in Clemson,” he said. They’re all honest with me, and they’re all very welcoming to me and my family.”

It’s a feeling Clemson has consistently delivered on the recruiting trail, one that continues to resonate with both signees and priority targets.

Safe to say, Swinney was thrilled when he heard Wuerth say he wanted to be a Tiger. The two met in the head coach’s office during Saturday’s visit, where the news was broken.

“He was just telling me that they want me really bad,” Wuerth said of Swinney. “In his opinion, he feels like I'm a perfect fit with the person I am, and also the type of football player I am. When I committed, he was super excited. He was jumping up and down and stuff, and hugging me.”

When looking at Wuerth’s fit in the Tigers’ 2027 class, he is the seventh member of the nation’s 21st-ranked haul, according to 247Sports. Clemson has offered four defensive linemen in the class (Seth Tillman, Marquis Evans, Griff Galloway, and Wuerth), with the aforementioned three players still not committed to a program.