Clemson Tigers Crack Top Six for Four-Star Cornerback

The Clemson Tigers have picked up serious momentum on the 2027 recruiting trail, coming off a recent offer spree and already holding a top-15 class nationally .

That momentum continued Thursday afternoon when Rivals' Chad Simmons announced that highly touted cornerback Bryce Williams included Clemson in his top six, alongside Georgia , Florida , Nebraska , Texas and Syracuse .

NEWS: 4-star CB Bryce Williams is down to 6 schools. He talks his favorites, when he could commit and what will help one school move to the top.



The latest: https://t.co/D2xbVqPEkK pic.twitter.com/MjYLYlkOk3 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 5, 2026

The 6-foot-2 cornerback is rated a four-star and ranks as the No. 217 player nationally, the No. 23 player at his position and the No. 24 player in the state of Florida, according to Rivals' industry ranking .

The Tigers and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed have been in contact with Williams and his family for a while now, but according to all major recruiting sites, he has yet to receive an offer.

Now, that doesn't mean he isn't going to get one, as it's expected he'll receive an official one either when he visits Clemson for the first time on March 7 or during the summer, given how heavily they've already been recruiting him.

Another factor that could be at play is his recent decommitment from Florida State . The Fort Lauderdale native committed to the Seminoles in April of last year — two months after he received his offer — but his junior campaign brought in tons more interest, leading him to decommit from the school back in December.

As of now, he's taken five unofficial visits to programs in his top six, with Florida hosting him for three and Nebraska hosting him for two. Still, he plans on visiting multiple schools in the spring.

Currently, he's projected to commit to the Cornhuskers as On3's Chad Simmons, Bryan Munson, Sean Callahan and Tim Verghese have all put in predictions for the Big 10 program to land him.

The 175-pound cornerback attends Western High School and has had a spot on the varsity team since his sophomore year. Williams made an immediate impact for the Wildcats in 2024, recording 29 tackles, one for a loss, 14 pass deflections and three interceptions while helping lead his team to the FHSAA regional finals as a No. 7 seed.

In his junior campaign this past season, Williams saw his production dip. Still, he turned into a lockdown corner who barely let the ball come his way — and if it did, it was incomplete — as he tallied 22 tackles, 12 pass deflections and one interception.