Clemson Tigers' Dabo Swinney Reveals the One Thing Cade Klubnik Must Improve
The Clemson Tigers are just a week away from their season opener. Taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 1 won't be an easy task, but they feel that they have a shot.
Dabo Swinney has put together a very talented roster. However, there are many questions that still need to be answered.
At the top of the list of questions is quarterback Cade Klubnik. Can he have the breakout season that Clemson has been hoping to see from him? He's shown flashes of that potential during practice.
Klubnik is coming off of a 2023 college football season that saw him complete 63.0 percent of his pass attempts for 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also picked up 194 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
While those numbers aren't horrible, they aren't going to be enough to lead them to a successful year.
Recently, Swinney spoke out and revealed the one main area that Klubnik has to improve this season.
“The No. 1 thing is he’s got to reduce his negative plays. Just that simple. I mean, just took too many negative plays last year that were on him. And again, a first-year starter, and sometimes I think he tried to do a little too much. And these are things that he’d go back and you study and you watch.”
Swinney did state that his "negative plays" were not really decisions he made when throwing the football. Those plays were mostly him taking too many sacks.
“He actually was pretty accurate with the ball and took care of the ball from a passing game standpoint. … You know, he had some (interceptions) that were not his fault. Too many sacks where he’s trying to do too much, you know, pocket presence.”
All of that being said, Swinney is not expecting perfection from Klubnik. He just wants him to cut the negative plays in half.
“But I think the number one thing is just the negative plays. If we can just cut that in half — he’s going to have some negative plays, especially if you’re trying to make some plays. But if he’ll do a better job with that, then that’ll be a big step for him in his maturity and maturation process.”
Hopefully, Klubnik will be able to rise to the occasion. If he can have a breakout year and play at a high level, the Tigers could have a realistic chance to make a run at the College Football Playoff.