Defensive Observations from Day 2 of Spring Practice

The media was again allowed to observe the first six periods of Clemson's practice on Friday.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson held its second practice of the spring on Friday behind the Allen Football Complex.

The media was again allowed to observe the first six periods of practice. Here are some takeaways from the defensive side of the football from Friday's practice.

  • Noticed defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy were absent from practice. Not sure why that was the case, but it is very common for some players to miss afternoon practices in the spring due to their class schedules.
  • Defensive end Xavier Thomas was impressive during individual drills. He also appears to be in the best shape he has been, in this writer's opinion, since he has been at Clemson. His explosion coming off the ball looks to be as good as ever. His technique also looks crisp, as he runs in and out of drills.
  • Defensive tackle Tyler Davis appears to be a little bit thinner, as well. As does Etinosa Reuben and Ruke Orhorhoro.
  • Though he is listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, redshirt freshman Cade Denhoff looks bigger than 250 pounds, and I mean that in a good way. He is very impressive. He was the MVP of Clemson's Power Hour Program last year and it is showing.   
  • New defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was mixing first-team and second-team reps up during the speed drill period. During the drill, K.J. Henry and Thomas were the starting defensive ends, along with Davis and Orhorhoro at defensive tackle. Barrett Carter was the strongside backer, with Trent Simpson working on the weakside. We saw Keith Maguire and LaVonta Bentley working at middle linebacker, too. In the secondary, Lannden Zanders and R.J. Mickens were shuffling in and out at one of the safety positions.
  • B.T. Potter did some punting in practice. He made one long punt that fell on the near sideline that bounced out of bounds. Aidan Swanson had a couple of long punts, including one that went 50-plus yards in the air. Freshman Jack Smith also had a couple of good punts.
  • Troy Stellato, Drew Swinney, Domonique Thomas and Hamp Greene were all returning punts on Friday.

