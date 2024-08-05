Clemson Tigers Defensive Standout Reveals Why He Stayed at School
College football has changed forever thanks in large part to the increased importance of NIL collectives. If teams want to compete with the bigger programs, they have to be willing to pay. The Clemson Tigers are one of the programs that are looking to remain among the elite in the sport.
They are a prime example of money not always being the answer. One of their defensive tackles, DeMonte Capehart is the latest instance of that.
Coming out of high school Capehart was a highly-regarded prospect. He was a Top 60 player and expectations were high as many people expected him to be the next big thing along the defensive line for Clemson.
The Tigers have regularly developed and churned out talent across the defensive line. In recent history, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Watson and Bryan Bresee stand out as first-round picks in the NFL draft.
Many thought Capehart would be next, but getting on the field for the Tigers has proven difficult. There was a lot of talent to compete with and he developed a little slower than some anticipated he would.
No one would have blamed Capehart if he pursued opportunities at another program where he could play more, but he stuck things out and will be rewarded with a prominent role as a fifth-year senior.
What led to Capehart remaining at Clemson?
He recently revealed his position coach, Nick Eason, played a huge role.
“My coaching staff is the best in the country,” Capehart said via Jason Priester of The Clemson Insider. “So I really wasn’t ever thinking about (transferring). I just have full faith in my staff. They’re just the best in the country and I have full faith and belief in them. So I am going to trust them until the end.”
Capehart was a backup rotational player early in his career. He didn’t play more than 150 snaps in any of his first three seasons with the program. With more chances down the stretch in 2023, he started to flash that immense potential.
In just 179 snaps, he produced for Dabo Swinney. He recorded 16 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defended and a forced fumble, making the most of his opportunity.
“My coaches are on me all the time about little small details,” he said. “You got to want to be better and you got to take the small things serious. That’s how you get better.”
He took that advice to heart, as he is in line for a much bigger role in 2024. It is something he has been preparing for, as he is as locked in as he has ever been.
“I would just say committed,” Capehart said. “I’m always willing to get better. I show up every day and I am not satisfied. I show up with a hungry mindset every day. I want to be better so I would just say from then to now is I am more hungry now. I see it and I want to eat it.”
Capehart is ready to get to work and produce. He has a high standard to uphold, as fellow defensive tackle Tre Williams has revealed a lofty goal the defense has set for itself this upcoming season.