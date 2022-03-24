Clemson Defensive Tackle Bryan Bresee is Eager to Get Back

All-ACC Player is doing All He Can to Stay Involved This Spring

CLEMSON, S.C. — When Nick Eason first talked to Dabo Swinney about being Clemson’s new defensive tackles coach, Swinney said, “Coach, you are going to have the number one defensive line in the country.”

So far, that is exactly what Eason has seen from the Tigers’ defensive front and that is without two of its players from last year. All-ACC defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and Tre’ Williams are sitting out spring practices as they recover from post-season surgeries.

“If I can keep them all healthy. I may be up for the defensive line coach of the year if they all stay healthy and play well,” Eason said with a chuckle. “But I got a great group of guys, great character guys in my room. I love them like my own sons. They are leaders on this team. I am excited to have the opportunity to coach them.”

One of those leaders is Bresee, who is expected to be full go when the Tigers start fall camp in August. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore missed most of last season after tearing his ACL in Game 4 at NC State.

After his knee healed, Bresee then had surgery on his shoulder, which is why he will not make it back to practice this spring.

“He is a very physical football player. He is athletic, twitchy, he can do it all,” Eason said. “He is a three-down player. He is very competitive. He wants to win. He wants to be great He wants to be the best.

“I think the biggest thing is, he is so eager to get back.”

Eason understands how frustrating it is to watch from the sideline. He tore his Achilles heel at the end of his sophomore season at Clemson. It came as the Tigers were getting set to play Virginia Tech in the 2001 Gator Bowl Classic in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I told him, ‘I know what it feels like to watch, but just be patient.’ I told him, ‘We are going to need you when we go down to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech. So, he has been so eager,” Eason said.

Though Bresee cannot play, the Maryland native has been very involved in other ways this spring. He has been very involved in the meetings and in the walkthroughs.

“He got out there in the walkthroughs and I said, ‘Hey! I am going to let you get some reps, but you better not go full speed, or I am going to take you out.’ But he has been really, really good for our room and just really encouraging the other guys, while at the same time making sure he is staying in the training room strengthening all the things he needs to strengthen,” Eason said. “He is going to be great.”

Clemson will resume spring practices on March 28. The spring game will be April 9 at 1 p.m. from Memorial Stadium. It will be televised by the ACC Network.