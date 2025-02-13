Clemson Tigers Defensive Tackle Expected to Become Star Next Season
It has been a busy offseason for the Clemson Tigers, and they will be preparing for what could be a special year this coming fall.
With the coaches working hard to recruit for the 2026 class, they will also be working on getting the most out of what could be one of the best teams in the country in 2025.
There is a lot to like about the potential of Clemson going into next year. On the offensive side of the ball, Cade Klubnik is returning for his senior season. The talented quarterback is going to be a front-runner for the Heisman after a great campaign in 2024.
Furthermore, he will be coming back with a majority of his teammates from last season. As shown in the College Football Playoff, despite not having a healthy running back, the Tigers could score on one of the best defenses in the nation.
The potential is limitless for the offense next year, and it should be one of the best units that the program has had in several years.
However, the big question for Clemson will be on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin after the season and brought in Tom Allen from the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The addition of one of the best coordinators in the country should help the unit immensely in 2025. Fortunately, Allen will also be taking over a defense that has some talent in place.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some players on the defensive side of the ball who will become stars in 2025. For the Tigers, he mentioned defensive tackle Peter Woods as a player who would take a significant step forward.
There is a lot to like about the big defensive tackle heading into his junior year. As a sophomore, he certainly took a step forward as a player, totaling three sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. Despite being comfortably over 300 pounds, Woods can move around on the defensive line a bit too.
For someone his size, that goes to show how not only in shape he is but also that he has some excellent footwork in the trenches.
As he heads into his junior season, it will be interesting to see how the impact of Allen coming in on his development. By all accounts, Woods could take another step forward, and becoming a star on the defense could be within reach.
With some great talent around him, Woods is primed for a big year with the Tigers.