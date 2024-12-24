Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik Will Be in Heisman Conversation Next Year
While the season has come to an end for the Clemson Tigers, there are a lot of reasons to believe in the future of the program.
In the first-round of the College Football Playoff, the Tigers gave it their all against the Texas Longhorns. However, with the game being on the road in a tough environment against a great team.
The Longhorns were able to get the job done as a sizable favorite, as they won by a score of 38-24. However, going against one of the best defenses in the country, it was an impressive showing by Clemson on the offensive side of the ball.
Even though they had no running game to speak of due to injuries in their backfield, the Tigers’ passing offense really picked up the slack.
Over the course of the season, the development of quarterback Cade Klubnik became very apparent, as he progressed into one of the best quarterbacks in the country when the season was over.
Against the Longhorns, the junior totaled 336 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception. Considering he was going against one of the best secondaries in the country, it was an outstanding performance.
Recently, ESPN analyst David Pollack spoke very highly of the Clemson quarterback after the CFP and believes that he will be in the Heisman conversation next season.
“I think he’ll stay and I think Cade Klubnik will be in the Heisman conversation next year. That’s how good I think he is,” Pollack said. What he did to Texas, Texas gave up four touchdown passes all year. He had three and he was dropping the deep ball in the bucket, he was making plays and again, no run game to speak of,” Pollack said via Clemson Insider.
One of the biggest storylines this offseason for the Tigers will be whether Klubnik comes back for his senior season or leaves for the NFL. The strong junior year has certainly made that more of a discussion, but Dabo Swinney has been fairly adamant that his quarterback will be back.
Assuming he returns, he will certainly be one of the favorites for the Heisman in 2025, and potentially one of the best quarterbacks in the country. However, since this appears to be a weak quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft, Klubnik could seriously consider testing the waters of the NFL.
For Clemson, they will certainly be hoping their star returns. If he does, the sky is the limit for their offense.