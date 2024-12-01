Clemson Tigers Drop in Coaches Poll Following South Carolina Defeat
After a loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Clemson Tigers saw themselves drop in the most recent coaches poll.
It was an interesting Saturday afternoon for the Tigers, as while they lost to the Gamecocks, their season suddenly went from being nearly over, to just starting up again.
Coming into rivalry week, Clemson had an excellent opportunity to secure an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff. Due to Clemson being right on the brink of making it in the rankings, a win over the 15th ranked team in the country likely would have been enough to get them an at-large bid.
However, despite having a seven-point lead with seven minutes to go, the Tigers ended up allowing 10 unanswered points in the loss.
At the time of the loss, it looked like Clemson’s chances of making the CFP were going to be over, as the Miami Hurricanes were double-digit favorites against the Syracuse Orange. However, the Hurricanes were unable to get the victory on the road, and their loss sent the Tigers to the ACC Championship Game.
However, despite things working out for Clemson despite the loss, they did drop five spots in the most recent coaches poll to 17th.
Now, like it was believed for most of the season, the only way for the Tigers to get into the CFP is going to be to win their conference.
On Saturday night, Clemson will be battling the SMU Mustangs for a chance to represent the ACC in the CFP, as this could become just a one-bid league once again.
It was certainly an interesting turn of events over the weekend for the program, as they once again control their own destiny. The matchup against the Mustangs will not be an easy one, as they went undefeated in the ACC and have played good football this season.
However, Dabo Swinney’s message to the team should be clear. If you win, you’re in.