Clemson Tigers Expecting Big Leap from Key Playmaker in 2024
Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Clemson Tigers need all hands on deck. If they're going to get back into College Football Playoff contention, they will need many players across the roster to step up.
One of those players is sophomore wide receiver Tyler Brown.
Brown made a major impact as a freshman during the 2023 season. He ended up catching 52 passes for 531 yards and four touchdowns. He also took two carries for 41 yards on the ground.
With those numbers, Brown put his name on the map for a big-time sophomore year. That is something that Clemson is absolutely expecting.
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley recently opened up about Brown and how he expects the young wide receiver to take a sophomore leap.
“I certainly think now, he’s going to take that to another step now that he’s played… now that he’s been in this offense for a year. So, really look for him to certainly improve from year one to year two. Even though he had a good year one, he’s got to take another big step here in year two.”
Not only has Brown made an impact on the field, he has also impressed his offensive coordinator with who he is off the field from a mental perspective.
“Tyler’s a guy, what’s incredible about him is obviously he’s skilled, but mentally, he can just handle things. That’s what I’ve been impressed with, with him, since day one.”
The Tigers are going to need a big season from Brown to take pressure off of quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Klubnik, a former top recruit, has failed to live up to the hype and potential that he received when Clemson originally secured a commitment from him. He has shown flashes of big potential, but has not been consistent. The Tigers need that to change in 2024.
On paper, Clemson has enough talent to compete. However, they will need a great year from many different players. Brown and Klubnik are just two of them.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Brown plays individually in 2024. He looks to have the skills necessary to be a breakout star as a sophomore. If he can make the big second-year leap that Clemson is hoping for, he could be one of the top wideouts in the ACC.