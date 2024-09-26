Clemson Tigers Football Coach “Worth Keeping an Eye On” for Head Coaching Jobs
The Clemson Tigers football season got off to a brutal start in their opener against the Georgia Bulldogs, being blown out 34-3.
It was about as poorly of a start the team could have had offensively after so many questions surrounded the unit entering the year. In 2023, the first under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the unit left a lot to be desired.
Former five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik was unable to push the ball down the field because of some shaky offensive line play. A methodical offense lacking explosion leads to some inconsistencies.
In the opener, it looked like all of those same worries would be continuing in 2024. But, Riley and his offense have figured something out as Klubnik has taken his production to another planet in the games since.
With the Tigers' offense seemingly turning a corner, Riley’s name could start popping up in some head coaching searches. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has listed him in the “worth keeping an eye on tier” of the 33 coaches who could be in for big jobs in the near future.
“Name recognition isn't a problem for Riley, and not just because of his older brother, Lincoln. Garrett Riley won the Broyles Award in 2022 as the nation's top assistant, helping TCU reach the national title game as the Horned Frogs' playcaller. His first season at Clemson was bumpy, as the offense ranked 50th in scoring and 98th in yards per play. A 3-point opener against Georgia to begin the season didn't ease concerns, but Clemson has scored 125 points (118 on offense) in its past two games, as quarterback Cade Klubnik is surging. If Clemson can maintain its trajectory and return to the College Football Playoff, Riley, only 35, could be on the radar for certain head-coaching jobs,” wrote Rittenberg.
Schools are always looking for that next hot shot play caller who could help elevate their football program to the next level. Given the success Lincoln Riley has had at Oklahoma and with USC, Garrett could be on a similar trajectory.
What he was able to accomplish with TCU a few years ago was extremely impressive. After a year of adjusting to life at Clemson, he looks to have figured things out with Klubnik playing like the five-star prospect he was hyped up as coming out of high school.
The Tigers aren’t going to average nearly 60 offensive points per game for the remainder of the season. But if they can continue operating at a high level, blowing away the production from last season, Dabo Swinney could have an offensive coordinator opening to fill after the season.