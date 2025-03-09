Clemson Tigers Football Lands Latest Commitment from Three-Star Lineman
Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney was down earlier this week after he told reporters he couldn’t attend the men’s basketball finale on Saturday. He had recruiting duties, as it was an official visit weekend.
So far, Swinney and the Tigers have done a great job reeling in recruits.
The latest is three-star offensive lineman Grant Wise, as 247Sports.com reported his commitment on Sunday.
This is the fourth reported commitment of the weekend. On Saturday, two top wide receiver recruits announced their commitments to Clemson — Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin. Both are considered four-star recruits and in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Weekend on campus.
Before the Tigers locked down the receivers, they kicked off the weekend with a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Adam Guthrie.
Wise, an offensive lineman at Pace High School in Milton, Fla., marks the 10th hard commit for Clemson this cycle, per 247sports. The site hasn’t given him a national ranking, but he is ranked No. 31 at his position, which is interior offensive line, and No. 55 in the state of Florida.
He’s the third offensive line commit this cycle. The other is offensive tackle Braden Wilmes from Lawrence Free State in Lawrence, Kan.
The Tigers have addressed key positions so far, including the commitment of quarterback Tait Reynolds out of Queen Creek High School in Queen Creek, Ariz., who is that state’s sixth-ranked recruit.
All commitments are non-binding. The earlier any recruit can sign with a school for next season is this winter.
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which it won the ACC championship game and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.
The Tigers went 10-4 overall and lost to Texas in the first round of the expanded 12-team playoff.
Many analysts are expecting the Tigers to be a Top 10 team in 2025, thanks in part of the return of Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had his best season statistically in three years with the Tigers. The offense is also returning much of the talent around Klubnik, though they will need to find a replacement for running back Phil Mafah.
On defense, the Tigers used the transfer portal to pick up some talent to help them in the pass rush. But their biggest offseason change was letting defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin go and hiring Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the 2025 season. His job will be to transform the run defense.