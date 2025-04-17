Clemson Tigers Former Defensive Coordinator Opens Up About Time With Program
The Clemson Tigers made a huge change with their coaching staff this offseason, moving on from defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.
He has spent two different stints with the program since 2009, starting out as a graduate assistant. That was his position through 2011, before he became a defensive analyst from 2012 to 2014.
After that, Goodwin headed to the NFL.
He was on the Arizona Cardinals staff from 2015 to 2017 as an assistant to the head coach. Those were the last three years that Bruce Arians spent as the team’s head coach.
When he was relieved of his duties, Goodwin returned back to Clemson, taking over as the senior defensive assistant in 2018, a title he held through 2021. From 2022 through 2024, he was the defensive coordinator for Dabo Swinney, as well as being the linebackers coach.
Despite losing his job this offseason, it is a time that Goodwin looks back upon fondly.
Recently, he opened up about his time with the program, reminiscing about all of the good and bad that occurred and how it has helped shape him into the coach he is now.
“We had some really cool moments,” Goodwin said, via Alexander Turri of Clemson Wire. “Winning two ACC championships out of the three years and going to the College Football Playoff this year and the Orange Bowl in my first year. You live your life under a microscope in those types of positions, and you’ve always got to be true to yourself and be who you are.”
Throughout Swinney’s tenure as head coach, the one thing Clemson has been known for is dominant defenses. Unfortunately, in 2024, they fell short of the sky-high expectations they have set for themselves.
They struggled mightily stopping the run, surrendering more than 160 yards per game. It was their worst performance against the run since 2011.
In their College Football Playoff game against the Texas Longhorns, they were gashed for 292 yards rushing.
It ended up being Goodwin’s last game as the defensive coordinator, sharing some of the perspective that he took away from the change.
“It’s already hard enough being yourself, don’t try to be someone else,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing—blocking out the outside noise and just focusing on the task at hand. And just keep your circle small. There’s only so many people in this profession that you can truly trust.”
Goodwin is now with someone that he trusts, taking a job on the coaching staff of Brent Venables, who was the defensive coordinator for the Tigers before him.
He is now the assistant outside linebackers and linebackers coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, working alongside people he knows well from their time together at Clemson.