Clemson Tigers Former Star Tight End Reportedly Signs With Kansas City Chiefs
The Clemson Tigers will be returning a lot of players in 2025, but a few of their seniors made the jump to the NFL.
After a great season, the Tigers were fortunate to have a lot of their key players returning for another year. Clemson will be entering the next campaign as one of the best teams in the country thanks to what should be an elite offense.
However, while the offense is looking great on paper, led by Cade Klubnik, they did lose a couple of key contributors.
Despite not being drafted, tight end Jake Briningstool will be getting his chance to prove what he can do at the next level. The talented tight end will be going into an excellent situation with the Kansas City Chiefs.
As an undrafted free agent, nothing is going to be given to Briningstool. On one of the best teams in the league year after year, he is going to have to work extremely hard to make the roster, but this could be a great situation for him.
Learning from someone like Travis Kelce about how to play the position at the next level is a huge plus. Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes is still one of the best in the game and elevates those around him.
Even though it would have been great to see him get drafted, sometimes it works out in the players' favor to choose where he wants to go.
The Chiefs will once again be one of the best teams in the league in 2025, and Briningstool will have the chance to earn a spot and learn from some of the best in the game.