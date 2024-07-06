Clemson Tigers Freshman LB Receiving Major Hype for 2024 Season
The Clemson Tigers were able to add a massive defensive piece in their 2024 recruiting class. Sammy Brown, a five-star linebacker, committed to the team and will instantly become a key piece of the team's defense.
Standing in at over 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Brown combines speed, athleticism, and IQ to be an elite linebacker. He could even push for a starting job as a freshman this season.
Recently, On3 analyst Andy Staples talked about Brown and his fit with Clemson. It's clear that Brown is viewed as a perfect fit for the Tigers.
“Sammy Brown was one of those, even before he committed to Clemson, where you’re like, ‘This is a Clemson player right here.' This dude’s going to Clemson. He’s from Georgia, he’s really good. He just sort of fits that mold.”
Staples also talked about Clemson facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs in their first game of the season.
“I’m very curious to see Clemson against Georgia right off the bat. How does that defense stand up? I don’t know that Clemson’s going to be able to score enough on Georgia to beat them, but if that defense can hold up against Georgia’s offense, there’s no one else on that schedule that’s going to scare them.”
Dabo Swinney and company firmly believe that they have the talent necessary to compete.
After a couple of tough years, Clemson has worked hard to add talent. They have been successful in their endeavors. The question is, will that success pay off in 2024?
The defense will need to play at an elite level in order for the Tigers to be a College Football Playoff team. Clemson will also need quarterback Cade Klubnik to put together a much better season than he did in 2023.
If everyone plays up to their full potential, the Tigers could make a run at a spot in the playoffs. With Swinney leading the way, no one should count Clemson out.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Brown impacts the team in his first college season. He has elite talent and has the potential to be a very good NFL player in the future.
Don't be surprised if Brown breaks out immediately and becomes a key impact payer for Clemson. Getting his commitment was a big step towards getting back into contention and he's ready for the challenge.