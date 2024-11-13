Clemson Tigers Freshman Star Wins National Award for Latest Performance
One day after Clemson Tigers true freshman linebacker Sammy Brown did something no other defensive player had done in program history, he claimed his third award for his performance against Virginia Tech in Week 11.
The Maxwell Football Club named Brown its Shaun Alexander freshman player of the week honoree after he and the Tigers (7-2, 6-1 in ACC) defeated Virginia Tech, 24-14, last Saturday.
The award recognizes overall performance on offense, defense or special teams and is named for the NFL running back who played his college football at Alabama. Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won the Shaun Alexander freshman of the year award in 2018.
On Monday, Brown became the first Clemson defensive player in program history to win multiple ACC awards in the same week when he was named the ACC linebacker and rookie of the week.
He made his first career start for Clemson on Saturday after serving in a rotational role in the season’s first eight games.
He led Clemson with eight tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback sack. His eight tackles were one off his career best of nine and marked the third time this season he was credited with eight or more tackles.
Brown now has nine tackles for loss this season and he needs just one more to become the seventh true freshman in Tigers history with 10 or more tackles for loss in a season.
His sack, which came in the third quarter, was his fourth of the season and moved him into a tie for the fourth-most sacks by a true freshman in Clemson history.
The Tigers are preparing to face Pitt in their final ACC game of the season.
With Brown in the starting lineup, the Tigers stalled the Hokies offense on the ground, as they rushed for just 1.9 yards per carry and 40 yards for the contest.
He now has 34 tackles, 24 of which are solo shots. He’s also defended two passes.
Clemson recruited Brown, a five-star prospect, out of Jefferson High School in Commerce, Ga., where he was a consensus top 30 player nationally. MaxPreps named him the nation’s top all-around athlete for his success in football, wrestling and track, joining list of athletes that included Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry.
With Jefferson he was named the 2023 High School Butkus Award, presented each year to the top high school linebacker in the nation and was named the USA Today HSSA National Defensive Football Player of the Year. He was also Mr. Football in Georgia.