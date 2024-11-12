Clemson Tigers Rising Star Collects Multiple ACC Awards After First Start
Clemson Tigers true freshman linebacker Sammy Brown was named both the ACC linebacker and rookie of the week for action in Week 11 of the college football season.
Brown and the Tigers (7-2, 6-1 in ACC) defeated Virginia Tech, 24-14, last Saturday. He is the first Clemson defensive player in program history to win multiple ACC awards in the same week.
He made his first career start for Clemson after serving in a rotational role all season. He led Clemson with eight tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback sack. His eight tackles were one off his career-best of nine and marked the third time this season he was credited with eight or more tackles.
His sack, which came in the third quarter, was his fourth of the season and moved him into a tie for the fourth-most sacks by a true freshman in Clemson history.
Brown now has nine tackles for loss this season and he needs just one more to become the seventh true freshman in Tigers history with 10 or more tackles for loss in a season.
With Brown in the starting lineup, the Tigers stalled the Hokies offense on the ground, as they rushed for just 1.9 yards per carry and 40 yards for the contest.
The Tigers are preparing to face Pitt in their final ACC game of the season.
He now has 34 tackles, 24 of which are solo shots. He’s also defended two passes.
Clemson recruited Brown, a five-star prospect, out of Jefferson High School in Commerce, Ga., where he was a consensus top 30 player nationally. MaxPreps named him the nation’s top all-around athlete for his success in football, wrestling and track, joining a list of athletes that included Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry.
With Jefferson he was named the 2023 High School Butkus Award, presented each year to the top high school linebacker in the nation and was named the USA Today HSSA National Defensive Football Player of the Year. He was also Mr. Football in Georgia.
While an outstanding linebacker, he also played running back in high school, where he rushed for 2,289 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023.
The rest of the players of the week across the ACC included Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Boston College running back Kye Robichaux, Syracuse wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II, Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams, Cal defensive lineman Xavier Carlton, Virginia defensive back Jonas Sanker and Cal kicker Ryan Coe at specialist.