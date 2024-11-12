Clemson Tigers Three Biggest Keys to Defeat Pittsburgh Panthers
The Clemson Tigers have one last ACC road trip as they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday on ESPN.
The Tigers (7-2, 6-1 in ACC) still have some life when it comes to the ACC Championship Game. It’s not that complicated. Step one is to win on Saturday. Step two is to hope that Miami loses one of its last two conference games, which would pave the way for Clemson to go to Charlotte.
Another possible path is for ACC-leading SMU, undefeated in league action, to lose two of its final three games.
But, again, the Tigers have to win on Saturday or none of it matters.
The Panthers (7-2, 3-2) were, at one time, an ACC title game contender. But after two straight losses they can count themselves out of the race. Still, Pittsburgh plays well at home and has played well against Clemson in the past. In fact, Pitt won the last meeting. Do the Panthers have one more good game left in them to screw up the Tigers’ slim ACC title game chances?
So how does Clemson win this game? Here are three keys to the contest.
Weather The Storm
The road hasn't been that kind to the Clemson offense. Yes, the Tigers put up 49 points on Wake Forest. But in their other two true road games the Tigers scored 29 points against Florida State and 24 points against Virginia Tech. This is a team that has been explosive offensively at home all season. But, like most teams, the Tigers tend to struggle a bit away from home.
Clemson has to expect that at this point. The Tigers have shown how to overcome it and the wins over FSU and Va Tech are good templates — put your trust in your defense and your run game to get the job done.
Slow Down Eli
Eli Holstein is a dynamic young quarterback who transferred from Alabama and won the starting job at Pitt after it was clear he wasn’t leap-frogging Jalen Milroe on the depth chart for the Crimson Tide.
He's taken full advantage of his opportunity at Pitt and led the Panthers to a 7-0 start. He can beat you through the air and with his legs. He should end up with more than 3,000 yards in total offense by season’s end.
One thing to track is his status. He suffered a reported head injury during last week’s game and didn’t return. Pitt doesn’t release injury information, so it’s possible his status goes right up to game-time.
Trust in Phil
It's the last conference game and the Tigers have to win this one. There's no way around it. That means trusting the one player Clemson knows can get the job done, and on offense that’s running back Phil Mafah.
Yes, Cade Klubnik has had a fine year. But Mafah has rushed for 100 or more yards in six of the Tigers’ nine games this season. He even rushed for 171 in their loss to Louisville two weeks ago. He’s also hit the century mark in all three of the Tigers’ true road games this season.
He's experienced, sure-handed and knows how to get tough yards when it matters. On the road, where things tend to get difficult on offense, he is the player the Tigers need to trust to lock down their final ACC win of the season.