Top Two Clemson Receivers Land Impressive Rankings for College Football
The Clemson Tigers are planning to show up for their 2025 campaign with strength and pure grit.
The Tigers' offensive side has a lot weighing on them considering how much the team depends on players such as quarterback Cade Klubnik who was recently ranked as No. 3 on the Top 10 Quarterbacks list released by On3.
However, a team's success relies on more than just the quarterback—all hands need to be on deck.
Looking at the rest of Clemson's offense, there is true talent on the field just waiting for their time to shine.
For two of the Tigers' superstar receivers, that time has come.
ESPN released their list of rankings for college football receivers in 2025. Sure enough, two Clemson players secured spots on that list, both of whom made it in the Top 10.
Ranked at No. 6 is 5-foot-11 and 190-pound leading wide receiver Antonio Williams. During his 2024-25 season, he had 75 receptions in 904 yards with 12 touchdowns, including one rushing.
"Williams was the first Clemson player to reach 75 or more receptions since Amari Rodgers in 2020, and the first with 10 or more touchdown receptions since Tee Higgins in 2019 (13)," per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. "He was also a factor on punt returns, averaging 9.7 yards per runback."
Sitting at No. 8 is 6-foot-2 180-pound sophomore Bryant Wesco Jr. who had 41 receptions in 708 yards with five touchdowns.
"On a team hungry for big plays, nine of his 41 receptions gained at least 34 yards, and as he bulks up a bit... and improves his short-route game, he'll only become more dangerous on the long balls," said Bill Connelly of ESPN. "Clemson enters 2025 with top-10 billing, and both Wesco's production and his potential for even greater heights are a major reason for that."
Unsurprisingly, claiming the No. 1 spot is Jeremiah Smith of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Having secured 76 receptions in 1,315 yards over the course of the 2024-25 season, his placement on the rankings list isn't shocking.
Both Wesco and Williams have suffered injuries in previous seasons, so seeing them bounce back and make the Top 10 should offer some reassurance for Clemson fans.
As the Tigers work toward entering their upcoming campaign, the goal is that they will be able to live up to the high expectations that have been set for them.