Clemson Tigers Have Reportedly Moved On From Defensive Coordinator Wes Goodwin
The Clemson Tigers have entered the offseason looking to put the best possible team together for 2025 after a very successful year in 2024.
This past season, the Tigers had double-digit wins on their way to an ACC title which secured them a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Clemson unfortunately saw their campaign come to an end in the first round of the CFP, but the future is looking bright for the upcoming season for the Tigers.
However, while they had success, there was a glaring issue for the program; defense.
There has been a lot of talk about potential changes for the team on that side of the ball, and it seems like the unit will be led by a new defensive coordinator in 2025.
Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider has reported that Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will indeed be moving on from defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.
This decision shouldn't come as too much of a surprise since their defense didn’t perform up to expectations in 2024.
Overall, the Tigers were ranked sixth in the ACC in points allowed per game and 53rd in the country.
When diving a bit deeper into the struggles of that unit, stopping the run was the main issue for the program.
In their own conference, Clemson ranked 16th out of 17 teams in rushing yards allowed per game. The 4.7 yards per carry they allowed also ranked a dreadful 15th in the ACC.
The drop off in the run defense cost the Tigers games in 2024, and that is likely why they moved on from Goodwin.
Swinney will now have to make the decision on whether to promote from within or potentially look to bring in someone experienced from outside the program.
As they head into 2025, expectations are going to be high.
This is a team that could have one of the best quarterbacks and offenses in the country next year, and they will need the defense to be better than it was in 2024 if they are going to be a true title contender.