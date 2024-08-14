Clemson Tigers Have Surprisingly Low Number of Preseason All-Americans
The Clemson Tigers have become one of the most consistent programs in college football under Dabo Swinney. Every year they are sending multiple players to the NFL, as six more Tigers were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
There is talent up and down the roster on both sides of the ball. There will be pressure on the offense to get on track in 2024, but the defense looks like it will be among the best in the nation once again.
Last season, Clemson finished as the No. 8 overall defense in college football. This season, they have set a lofty goal of being the No. 1 rated defense in the country.
One of the players who will help them achieve that goal is linebacker Barrett Carter. Carter has made the preseason watch lists for multiple awards; the Butkus Award and the Bednarik Award.
It turns out he is the only Tigers player to be a consensus preseason All-American. Over at The Athletic, Carter was selected as a second-team member along with fellow ACC player Marlowe Wax of Syracuse.
Over at ESPN, Carter was selected as the first-team linebacker. He was joined by Danny Stutsman of Oklahoma and Harold Perkins of LSU. Jason Henderson of Old Dominion, Deontae Lawson of Alabama and Jay Higgins of Iowa were selected to the second team.
“Clemson's defense received great news when Carter announced last December he was returning for his senior season. He's a 6-1, 230-pound dynamo who has shown versatility throughout his career by moving around and playing different roles. He's as effective rushing the passer as he is dropping into pass coverage. Dabo Swinney called Carter "one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years,” wrote Chris Law of ESPN.
This is recognition that Carter has earned with his high level of play on the field. Since becoming a regular part of the defense over the last two seasons, he has recorded 135 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defended, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
Carter has been all over the field for Swinney’s defense and will be relied upon to play a key role again in 2024. His future is a very bright one as a do-it-all, three-down linebacker.
While The Athletic didn’t have another Tigers player on their All-American teams, ESPN did. Defensive tackle Peter Woods was selected to the second team behind Deone Walker of Kentucky.