Swinney Expects Klubnik to 'Hit the Ground Running'

The Clemson Tigers signed the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the nation last Wednesday when Cade Klubnik inked his name to play for head coach Dabo Swinney.

This signing became even bigger given, not only the struggles of starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in 2021, the fact that the Tigers lost backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh to the transfer portal.

All of these things, combined with the Tigers having one of their worst offenses in recent years, means Klubnik had better be ready to compete from Day 1.

"(He's going to) hit the ground running. So he'll be here, January 9, so about three weeks," Swinney said during his signing day press conference. "We'll finish the season and then get these guys a little get a little bit of a break. We'll start our offseason program a little earlier than we have the last six-plus years just because we were finishing earlier. So we'll get that rolling. These guys go in the offseason. We'll start the progression of teaching and installation and you know getting get the team ready for spring ball—which starts March 1. So yeah, I mean just jump right in and let's go."

However, just because you sign the No. 1 quarterback in the nation does not mean that he is automatically entitled to the starting job.

Remember Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence?

However, things are a little different than they were in 2018. Uiagalelei, despite his struggles in 2021, is still an incredible talent. And Swinney is going to lean on Uiagalelei to help bring Klubnik along.

"You know DJ will do an amazing job," Swinney said. "He's gonna be cool to see that junior version of DJ. And now that he's been that backup, he's been that starter, he's battled injuries, had some success and some disappointment all those things he's going to be by far be the best version of himself and I'm excited about that."

But if Uiagalelei stumbles like he did this season, Klubnik will be waiting in the wings. And unlike this season, there is going to be competition at the quarterback position—and that will bring out the best in everyone.

"He's special, I mean, he's magic," Swinney said. "Just kind of what I see. I mean he reminds me so much of Deshaun (Watson). Just his traits, his attributes as a quarterback. Even his frame and his build coming out of high school, very similar. Cade's faster probably than Deshaun but very, very similar skill sets."

"We're gonna be pretty blessed, you know, to have the two quarterbacks. There's very few programs in the country that's gonna have two quarterbacks like DJ and Cade, and, you know, it's gonna be a great situation for us, and excited to see everybody elevate this spring when we get a little healthier.

