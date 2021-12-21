Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Swinney Expects Klubnik to 'Hit the Ground Running'
    Publish date:

    Swinney Expects Klubnik to 'Hit the Ground Running'

    The Clemson Tigers signed the nation's top quarterback and head coach Dabo Swinney expects him to come in ready to compete
    Author:

    The Clemson Tigers signed the nation's top quarterback and head coach Dabo Swinney expects him to come in ready to compete

    The Clemson Tigers signed the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the nation last Wednesday when Cade Klubnik inked his name to play for head coach Dabo Swinney.

    This signing became even bigger given, not only the struggles of starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in 2021, the fact that the Tigers lost backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh to the transfer portal.

    All of these things, combined with the Tigers having one of their worst offenses in recent years, means Klubnik had better be ready to compete from Day 1.

    "(He's going to) hit the ground running. So he'll be here, January 9, so about three weeks," Swinney said during his signing day press conference. "We'll finish the season and then get these guys a little get a little bit of a break. We'll start our offseason program a little earlier than we have the last six-plus years just because we were finishing earlier. So we'll get that rolling. These guys go in the offseason. We'll start the progression of teaching and installation and you know getting get the team ready for spring ball—which starts March 1. So yeah, I mean just jump right in and let's go."

    However, just because you sign the No. 1 quarterback in the nation does not mean that he is automatically entitled to the starting job. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17383237

    Swinney Expects Klubnik to 'Hit the Ground Running'

    The Clemson Tigers signed the nation's top quarterback and head coach Dabo Swinney expects him to come in ready to compete

    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3

    Tiger Tracker: Tuesday Recruiting Update

    The latest recruiting tidbits surrounding the Clemson Football program.

    Dabo Swinney watches on as Clemson practices for Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Iowa State.

    Clemson Takes Tumble in Latest Recruiting Rankings

    After multiple decommitments before the start of the early signing period, the Tigers 2022 class has taken a fall in the team recruiting rankings.

    Remember Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence?

    However, things are a little different than they were in 2018. Uiagalelei, despite his struggles in 2021, is still an incredible talent. And Swinney is going to lean on Uiagalelei to help bring Klubnik along.

    "You know DJ will do an amazing job," Swinney said. "He's gonna be cool to see that junior version of DJ. And now that he's been that backup, he's been that starter, he's battled injuries, had some success and some disappointment all those things he's going to be by far be the best version of himself and I'm excited about that."

    But if Uiagalelei stumbles like he did this season, Klubnik will be waiting in the wings. And unlike this season, there is going to be competition at the quarterback position—and that will bring out the best in everyone.

    "He's special, I mean, he's magic," Swinney said. "Just kind of what I see. I mean he reminds me so much of Deshaun (Watson). Just his traits, his attributes as a quarterback. Even his frame and his build coming out of high school, very similar. Cade's faster probably than Deshaun but very, very similar skill sets."

    "We're gonna be pretty blessed, you know, to have the two quarterbacks. There's very few programs in the country that's gonna have two quarterbacks like DJ and Cade, and, you know, it's gonna be a great situation for us, and excited to see everybody elevate this spring when we get a little healthier.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17383237
    Football

    Swinney Expects Klubnik to 'Hit the Ground Running'

    55 seconds ago
    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3
    Recruiting

    Tiger Tracker: Tuesday Recruiting Update

    4 hours ago
    Dabo Swinney watches on as Clemson practices for Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Iowa State.
    Recruiting

    Clemson Takes Tumble in Latest Recruiting Rankings

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17353033
    Football

    Clemson Will Not Explore the Portal for Another QB for 2022

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17346310
    Tigers in the NFL

    Renfrow Poised for Another Big Game

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17369723
    Football

    Did Brent Venables Do Anything Wrong Recruiting in His Final Days? Not at All

    Dec 20, 2021
    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
    Recruiting

    Tiger Tracker: Monday Recruiting Update

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17373801_168387971_lowres
    Football

    'Wes-lichick' Nickname has Followed New Clemson DC Goodwin for Years

    Dec 20, 2021