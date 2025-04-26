Clemson Tigers Impressive NFL Draft Streak Ended After Round Three
The 2025 NFL draft is well underway in Green Bay, and all of the nation's top college players are gearing up to hopefully hear their names called to get their professional careers underway.
One program that has become synonymous with producing high-level NFL talent is Clemson.
Over the past decade, the Tigers have become one of the nation's top destinations for front offices across the league come draft time. 2025 looked to be no different, as every NFL team was in attendance for their annual Pro Day back in March.
As the first two days of the draft came and went, however, no Clemson player heard their name called by commissioner Roger Goodell.
Per Rubbing the Rock's Connor Muldowney, this ended an impressive streak that started 16 years ago, in which at least one Tigers' player was taken in the first three rounds of every draft from 2009-2024.
The last time Clemson went at least two rounds without a player getting picked was the 2018 draft, where the first Tiger taken off the board was former linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, who was taken in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite the lack of representation in the first three rounds of the draft, there are still a number of promising Clemson standouts who are expected to be selected by the time the weekend is over.
Among these is former five-star linebacker Barrett Carter, who received a significant amount of buzz in the pre-draft process. Some analysts even had the former first-team All-American with a third-round draft grade, an assessment every GM in the NFL apparently disagreed with.
Another notable name for the Tigers ahead of the draft was tight end Jake Briningstool, whose size and speed make him a perfect fit in today's NFL landscape.
It will be interesting to see just how long it takes for a Clemson player to finally hear their name called, and who it ends up being.
Whoever does eventually get that call, though, they will certainly have a chip on their shoulder and a ton to prove to the rest of the NFL.