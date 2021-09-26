Clemson Tigers in the Pros: Week 3 NFL Games

Week 3 in the NFL offers Clemson fans a chance to see former Tigers, like Chargers WR Mike Williams, in some high-level games.

For Clemson Tigers in the NFL, it's been a good start to the season.

Receivers Mike Williams, DeAndre Hopkins and Tee Higgns have all made highlight touchdown catches. Hunter Renfrow is Mr. Consistency on a 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders squad, where Trayvon Mullen, John Simpson and Clelin Ferrell have also made impacts.

Isaiah Simmons appears to have a defined role for the Arizona Cardinals (2-0). The linebacker/safety hybrid has 17 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in the fist two weeks.

Of course, there's Trevor Lawrence, who has struggled to the tune of five interceptions to four touchdowns, but it'll get better for the former Clemson star quarterback.

Week 3 offers some great matchups and big games as some teams try to keep it rolling while others are digging out of a hole. Here's a look at a few showdowns involving Tigers in the NFL, with the favored team in parentheses:

Arizona Cardinals (-7.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Here's a game Clemson fans will most certainly want to see at 1 p.m. Simmons gets a chance to tackle/pick off his former teammate Lawrence. What Tiger Nation won't get to see is a healthy Hopkins.

The star receiver is dealing with a ribs injury and was listed as questionable heading into the matchup. But it appears he'll suit up and give it a go for quarterback Kyler Murray. Two teams heading in opposite directions, the 0-2 Jaguars are looking to play spoiler in this one.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

In one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, this is a must-win 1 p.m. game for both 1-1 teams, who have looked both impressive and disappointing on offense at times this season.

However, the Bengals will take a hit at receiver as it appears Higgins will miss the game with a shoulder injury. It's a tough break because he's already posted 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

This could be one of the more entertaining games of the week at 1 p.m. from a scoring standpoint. Both teams have prolific offensive players, like Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Williams.

The former Clemson star has 173 yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches so far this season. He'll get a chance to add to those stats against a Chiefs defense 10.4 yards per pass attempt in 2021.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)

Fun will be had at 4:05 p.m. when those Clemson players on the Raiders reunite with former defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who has one sack this season for Miami. But those good feelings won't last long as both teams need this game.

The Raiders want to validate their fast start while the Dolphins are looking for a road win without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.