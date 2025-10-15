Clemson Tigers DE Jahiem Lawson Finding Success in a Unique Defensive Package
The term “loading the box” is known by many, but how about loading the box with less weight? That’s what the Clemson Tigers have done at times this season, and it has worked.
Defensive coordinator Tom Allen has introduced a new scheme to the Tigers: three defensive ends with one acting as a tackle on the line.
While Will Heldt and T.J. Parker have been the consistent anchors on both sides of the line, the addition of Jahiem Lawson to the group on this package has been the difference maker.
In the team’s win over Boston College, Lawson finished with two sacks and two TFLs, also deflecting a pass while playing extended time.
As for asking about whether he likes his role on the package, the redshirt junior says that he loves it.
“I just love being in there with all those guys,” Lawson said on Wednesday. “Just being able to play and being able to just have a job for the team and having to just do my job and win when I need to win and do whatever I need to do for my team to win.
Lawson calls himself “an extra defensive lineman playing like a linebacker”, wrecking havoc against the Eagles to only allow 10 points to be scored in the win. He’s even caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney, calling the Central, South Carolina, native a “bright spot” on defense.
However, he isn’t letting it get to his head, believing he needs to work harder.
“I don’t really think of it,” he said. “I just try to just continue to put my head down and work because I’ve got to still develop and do more things so I can be able to help the team in other areas of the game and stuff like that. It’s good to hear things like that, but I don’t pay attention to that stuff.”
The addition of Allen to the sideline has been helpful as well, as the Tigers have not lost since their defensive coordinator switched his position from being in the coaches' box to the Clemson sideline.
Similar to his time on the field, Lawson loves the switch.
“He brings a lot of energy, like he has a lot of passion, so you can just see he loves it. You can just tell he wants to win, so I love having him out there.”
Clemson heads home to face the SMU Mustangs in a rematch of the ACC Championship. Lawson will make it his mission to remain a gamewrecker on the defensive side of the ball.
“I feel like we just got to continue to come to practice every single day and get the plan down, so we can be able to go out there on Saturday and be successful,” Lawson said.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 from Memorial Stadium and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.