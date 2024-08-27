Clemson Tigers Keys to Success for Huge Contest with Georgia Bulldogs
The Clemson Tigers haven’t beaten the Georgia Bulldogs in football in more than a decade. To change that, the Tigers will have to play one of their best games of the season.
The two teams face each other on Saturday at noon in Atlanta.
The Tigers, ranked No. 14, last beat the Bulldogs, ranked No. 1, last won the game in 2013, with Swinney as head coach. Back then, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was still Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama.
The last matchup, three years ago in Charlotte, was a low-scoring affair. Clemson was coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Georgia won the game and embarked on back-to-back national championships.
With an expanded playoff and both teams coming off seasons in which they failed to reach the College Football Playoff, both see this as a big stepping stone for this season.
Here are three keys to success for Clemson as it prepares to face Georgia.
No Turnovers
This is a game between two teams with the ability to break the game open with one play. The last thing the Tigers want to do is help the Bulldogs.
Georgia forced 17 turnovers last season, and much of that defensive unit is back. The Bulldogs didn’t do much in terms of forcing and recovering fumbles, but 14 of their 17 turnovers forced were interceptions. That puts plenty of onus on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and his receivers to ensure the Bulldogs don’t get the football.
The last time these two teams played Georgia won, 10-3. Just one turnover could make the difference.
Get Mafah on the Run
Entering this game the Tigers’ best offensive threat will be running back Phil Mafah. Establishing the run will be critical for Clemson, as it will take some pressure off the passing game and can help shorten the game against an explosive Georgia offense.
Mafah rushed for 965 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and he could easily clear 1,000 yards this season, which would certainly help his draft stock.
But, on Saturday, the Tigers need Mafah to carry the load, get the Bulldog defense to bite and give Klubnik his chance to pick his spots.
Fly to the Quarterback
Clemson had a Top 10 defensive unit a year ago and finished with 32 sacks with a 2.46 per game average. That was good for No. 36 in FBS.
But with Carson Beck at quarterback for Georgia, getting to him early and often is paramount to winning this game. It’s not all about sacks. But it is about pressure, and that has to come from Barrett Carter, first and foremost. The linebacker can be ballast for a unit that is working to get more out of edge rushers like T.J. Parker and Peter Woods, who two of the best freshmen in the country last year.
If Carter, Parker and Woods, along with the rest of the front seven, can get to Beck consistently then the Tigers can disrupt what Georgia wants to do offensively.