Clemson Tigers' Keys to Victory vs. Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers enter their Week 3 matchup against Georgia Tech looking to build momentum after shaking off a slow start to the season against LSU and Troy.
The Tigers flashed their potential in last weekend's bounce-back win, but sustaining that level will be crucial to avoid stumbling against a 2-0 Georgia Tech team. Dabo Swinney and Clemson will also aim to stretch their winning streak over the Yellow Jackets to 10 straight, with their last loss in the series coming back in 2014 in Atlanta.
With ACC play heating up, here are three keys Clemson must focus on to leave Atlanta with a statement victory.
Start All Gas, No Brakes
After scoring just 16 points combined in the first half of the two games to start the season, Clemson can't afford to ease into this contest.
The Yellow Jackets have been turnover-prone early in games, giving the Tigers a prime chance to seize momentum defensively before the opposing crowd settles in.
On the offensive side of the ball, Clemson's still poised to be one of the best in the country, but now it's time for them to prove it against an in-conference opponent. After needing a second-half surge to overcome Troy, starting fast against Georgia Tech isn't just about setting the tone; it's about showing why this group is supposed to be special.
If Antonio Williams returns to the lineup, his presence alongside Bryant Wesco, T.J. Moore, and Tyler Brown gives Cade Klubnik a full arsenal that should be capable of overwhelming defenses from the opening snap. An early statement drive or two would go a long way in silencing the crowd in Atlanta and reinforcing that this offense can be as dangerous as advertised.
Exploit Georgia Tech's Quarterback Uncertainty
Georgia Tech starter Haynes King missed last week's game with a 'nagging lower body injury,' according to head coach Brent Key. The injury led to backup Aaron Philo getting the start and throwing for nearly 400 yards against Gardner-Webb.
If King is to get the start, he could make it much harder for Clemson's defense as the Georgia Tech offense becomes increasingly dynamic with his dual-threat play style and ability to create plays outside the pocket. In that case, Clemson's defense should prioritize containing the edges that can ultimately force King to stay in the pocket and keep linebackers and safeties clean and ready to plug the gaps up front.
If Philo gets the go-ahead, the Jackets will likely lean on a more traditional, pro-style rushing approach. Clemson can respond by stacking the box and taking away interior running lanes, daring Philo to beat them through the air. The defense also, while young, still has more experience than a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only played in a handful of games up until this point.
Control the Trenches, Control the Game
One of, if not the most critical aspect of this game for Clemson will be stopping the run while keeping their own consistent and efficient.
After a season-opener that saw only nine total carries from running backs and no runs in the fourth, the Tigers got their ground game going against Troy last weekend.
Starter Adam Randall broke the triple-digit mark for the first time, rushing 21 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. While the offensive line still has room to improve, it showed clear progress from Week 1 and will need to sustain that level of play to keep the ground game rolling in Week 3.
Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley must continue leaning on a balanced attack; avoiding a predictable and one-dimensional approach will be key to keeping defenses questioning and letting the Tigers' offense reach its full potential.
The challenge this week, however, is far from simple. Georgia Tech enters the matchup as one of the country's most dangerous rushing teams, ranked No. 10 in rushing yards per game in 2025 after finishing in the top 35 last year.
The Yellow Jackets piled up 320 rushing yards in their season-opening win over Colorado, with Haynes King rushing for 156. But even if King is ruled out ahead of the contest this weekend, their ground game is still nothing to look over.
The running back tandem of Malachi Hosley and Jamal Haynes combined for 18 carries, 192 yards, and four touchdowns last week against Gardner-Webb, leaving Clemson no room for error coming into ACC play.
Clemson's defensive front must stay disciplined, filling the correct gaps and keeping runners in front of them. If they do that, they can limit Georgia Tech's big plays on the ground and control the tempo; otherwise, the Tigers could struggle yet again.