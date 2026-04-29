LSU HC Lane Kiffin Speaks Highly of Clemson Tigers Amid Offseason Storylines

This weekend marks the start of May, and that brings the Clemson Tigers one month closer to the start of their 2026 campaign.

While Clemson has already finished up spring camp, other schools are in the heat of it, including the Tigers’ opponent to begin the season, LSU. For one of the first times as head coach, Lane Kiffin was asked about it during his Tuesday availability.

Kiffin took the reins of the program back in November, putting Clemson immediately at the forefront due to the two programs finishing up their home-and-home series in 2025-26. While the Tigers are looking for revenge after a home loss, the Bayou Bengals are looking to begin their first season under Kiffin in a strong manner.

The LSU head coach knows how special it is going to be as well.

“Really cool in that way to have an exciting premier program to open with at home, not being on the road for a first game, that’s exciting,” Kiffin said on Tuesday. Having never coached here on the home side, like many of our coaches, so that’s exciting.”

Despite this, the process of getting there is long in itself. The summer hasn’t begun just yet, and there are some spring practices remaining where Kiffin can sharpen up his team before the warmer months hit.

“That just seems so far away from me, from a work standpoint of how much we do every day compared to how long that is,” he said.

There’s been a lot of crossfire between the two programs ahead of the matchup, perhaps raising the stakes for a game that could overflow with emotions. While some of the events have not been all direct, the ripple effect of different events affects each program.

That begins with former Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, who was expected to see an elevated role this season. However, Green entered the transfer portal and moved to LSU, being one of the top defenders in the portal to help fill the Tigers’ best transfer portal class in the country.

Another notable event, especially for Clemson, was the tampering of Ole Miss and Cal transfer Luke Ferrelli, who snubbed the Tigers for the Rebels after being enrolled as a student for almost a week. That wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for LSU hurting Ole Miss’s roster.

Coincidentally, it was by a former Clemson Tiger, T.J. Dudley, now formally known as T.J. Dottery. He left Ole Miss to go to LSU, meaning the Rebels were down a linebacker. So, they reached out to Ferrelli and got him to sign away from head coach Dabo Swinney.

While there was no official punishment for doing so, Swinney spoke out against it.

Despite all of these indirect hits from LSU to Clemson, Kiffin spoke highly of his next opponent, calling Swinney a winner over his time with the Tigers.

“But that’s a long ways to go and obviously a premier program,” Kiffin said, “and Dabo’s won as much as anybody in college football, probably more than anybody active.”

Clemson will be a massive underdog, but perhaps Swinney can pull out a winning formula to get revenge on another group of Tigers. If that’s the case, it would be the ideal start to the 2026 campaign.