Clemson Transfer Stephiylan Green Commits to SEC School

The Clemson Tigers saw a loss to their defensive line with Stephiylan Green entering the transfer portal, and now they will see him Week 1 of next season.

Green has committed to LSU, according to On3's Steve Samra. The former Tiger chose the Bayou Bengals over Texas A&M, USC and Miami as other transfer options.

The choice is a difficult one for head coach Dabo Swinney, who loses arguably his best returning defensive lineman to a team that he will be facing in Week 1 of the 2026 college football season. With plenty of change around the program, as well as LSU's program, the pivotal matchup has a new factor put into it.

At Clemson, Green started six games over the 2025 season, finishing with 18 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He also broke up one pass. His best game was seen against South Carolina, to end the regular season, when he finished with four total tackles, a half tackle for a loss, a half-sack, and a pass breakup.

The redshirt sophomore finishes his Clemson career with 34 total tackles, five tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He started in only those six games in 2025, but was present in 24 total games for the Tigers over his three-year career under Swinney. He only saw two games of playing time during his freshman season in 2023, activating his redshirt.

Coming out of high school, the Rome, Georgia, native was a four-star recruit, being the No. 14 defensive lineman from the Class of 2023. He chose Clemson over Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Going into next season, it was going to be expected that Green would be a no-brainer as a starter for the Tigers, seeing quality time next to standout defensive tackles DeMonte Capehart and Peter Woods. With that duo going to the 2026 NFL Draft, Green's departure has Clemson with three of its top interior linemen leaving the program.

Now, the Tigers will see Green with a different set of stripes in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to begin their 2026 season, playing LSU in the second match of the home-and-home that began in 2025. While many eyes will be on LSU head coach Lane Kiffin in his first game with the program, some Clemson fans may look at the battle between Green and Clemson's offensive line, who he spent a lot of time playing against in practice.

Green was the No. 6 defensive lineman in this year's transfer portal class, according to On3.

Stay updated with Clemson's transfer portal story with Clemson Tigers on SI's transfer portal tracker, which will provide who's in and who's out within the program for 2026.