The Clemson Tigers missed out on the first offensive lineman of their 2027 class, announces a commitment to an opposing school on Friday evening.

Four-star target Jimmy Kalis announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday afternoon, doing so on Rivals’ YouTube channel ahead of the weekend. He chose the Buckeyes over multiple top schools in the country, with Clemson being one of the other five.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, product has been on the Tigers’ radar for more than a year, offering him back in March 2025 to help bring reinforcement to the 2027 class early on. However, a strong push by the Buckeyes throughout last spring to this fall has been a key factor in Kalis's decision to remain around his hometown area.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Jimmy Kalis is down to 6 schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’8 280 OT from Pittsburgh, PA is ranked as the No. 16 OT in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7YX0hlBg7Y pic.twitter.com/9XBezMWBq6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 12, 2026

Miami, LSU, Texas, and Georgia were the other four schools that were in Kalis’s final six schools, announcing the decision back in February. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound standout decided to speed up the process heading into this summer, a typical time for many recruits to commit.

Kalis is the No. 25 offensive lineman in the 2027 class, according to Rivals. He is the No. 9 player from the state of Pennsylvania.

Most recently, head coach Dabo Swinney hosted Kalis on an unofficial visit back on March 28. That was the same time as Clemson’s spring game this past season, joining a handful of other targets in the final game at Memorial Stadium before the summer begins.

A final push by offensive line coach Matt Luke helped Clemson secure a spot as one of the final schools. He visited Kalis back in January, two weeks before he would narrow down his decision to do so.

Schools circled throughout his commitment, going on 44 visits over the course of his recruitment. For now, Columbus, Ohio, will be the place he calls home ahead of his senior season.

The Tigers’ hunt for more pieces to the future’s offensive line continues, not having a commit at the position group in the early stages of the class. Only two players come from the offense from the class: wide receiver Trey Wimbley and Kharim Hughley, both four-stars.

This past class brought in plenty of talent; however, despite no commitment, planning to come in. Five of Clemson’s six offensive line commits from the 2026 class fall into the top 40 at the position.

Moving forward, Swinney will look for other targets to add to the trenches while improving his top 20 recruiting class in the cycle.