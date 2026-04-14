Clemson football is continuing on the recruiting trail, and the Tigers found themselves as one of the final schools for a position they don’t have in their 2027 class.

Three-star offensive lineman Elijah Morrison put Clemson in his final five schools, announcing the selections on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers will be in a tough battle with other schools that include Georgia, Auburn, NC State and Florida State.

Hebron Christian (Ga.) OL Elijah Morrison names his final 5 + already has official visits in place for three of them. @Elijah_M78



🏈 https://t.co/iTHeghVrAY pic.twitter.com/W8wKMQ5aI0 — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) April 14, 2026

The Georgia product had a standout junior season at Hebrew Christian Academy in Dacula, which is north of Atlanta. He finished 2025 with a First Team All-Region honor while helping his team make a state championship.

Morrison is the No. 23 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2027, according to Rivals. He is the No. 45 player from the Peach State, but he’s been a trending prospect.

Most recently, Under Armour Next hosted a camp in Atlanta back in March. After the weekend, Morrison was ranked the tenth-best player from the showing. He was the only offensive lineman on the list. Coincidentally, joining him on that list was current Tiger commit Kharim Hughley. The quarterback was ranked the No. 7 performer from the camp.

Georgia has been the main program to go after Morrison, being tough to take him away from his home state to play under Kirby Smart. However, Clemson has kept him on campus recently, hosting him on March 7 on an unofficial visit. His first official visit will be with the Tigers on May 29.

The Bulldogs will host him in Athens two weeks after, looking to ink the lineman during this summer.

Alabama and Georgia Tech were two other schools that hosted him on unofficial visits, with the Yellow Jackets doing so twice in the first weeks of September. Auburn is currently hosting him on an unofficial visit, being the other program that is fighting for him.

For offensive line coach Matt Luke, Morrison’s addition would be important to the room. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound standout will be Luke’s first pickup at the position for the 2027 class. The offense only has two other pieces: Hughley and four-star wideout Trey Wimbley.

While there is current competition in the room, the Georgia product would get plenty of mentorship from the interior of the line. Head coach Dabo Swinney is also prone to “crosstrain” these lineman, and Morrison has the mechanics to potentially play anywhere on the line.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Morrison’s recruitment, including the visit that will take place at the end of May, with hopes to bring him in.