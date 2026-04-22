Clemson Tigers Contending for Stud Offensive Line Prospect

Clemson Tigers offensive line coach Matt Luke continues to stay busy in recruiting, with the program firmly in the mix for another highly touted in-state prospect.

On Wednesday morning, four-star offensive line prospect Nate Carson announced the five finalists for his commitment, as Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Nate Carson is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 290 IOL is ranked as the No. 1 OL in South Carolina (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7gRGvrdRyK pic.twitter.com/FhTtT97GLl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2026

South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M sit alongside Clemson in the final five schools that the Irmo, South Carolina, product is deciding between.

Carson, a consensus four-star prospect, ranks as the No. 168 player in the Class of 2026 nationally, and the 21st-ranked offensive tackle. Among prospects in the Palmetto State, he sits at No. 4, according to 247Sports.

Clemson’s pursuit of Carson officially began last spring, when the tackle visited the Tigers in April, then attended spring camp with the team in June. Following a slew of offers from fellow Power Four programs, including Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska and Georgia Tech, Clemson pulled the trigger itself.

Dabo Swinney extended a midseason offer to Carson on Oct. 23, 2025, just days before Clemson’s bye week.

After receiving that offer, notable schools, including Texas A&M, Virginia, and Kentucky, extended scholarships to the 6-foot-4 prospect in the months that followed. The Aggies made such an impression that they made it into Carson’s final five schools to choose from.

Right now, Clemson is among Texas A&M, Tennessee, and South Carolina in the favorites to land his services, and will have the first opportunity to impress at a summer visit. The Tigers will host Carson on campus on May 29, a crucial recruiting weekend for the program.

The Aggies (June 5), Volunteers (June 12), and Gamecocks (June 19) have visits set for the following month. Clemson’s early visit could prove pivotal in what’s shaping up to be an extremely competitive recruiting battle.

When watching Carson play on tape, it doesn’t take long to be intrigued by several aspects of his game. He plays with authority, finishing blocks several yards downfield and maintaining active hands. Despite playing as a tackle, his hip mobility and ability to change direction come in handy when blocking on screen passes. Those traits are typically seen more at the guard position. The combination of quality traits has made him stand out to Power Four schools around the nation.

In the big picture, the Tigers’ pursuit of the in-state product represents Matt Luke’s tireless efforts to improve trench play on the offensive side of the ball, while continuing to protect the program’s backyard on the recruiting trail.

Where Carson ultimately commits remains to be seen, but Clemson has put itself in a strong position early and will look to capitalize on that momentum when he heads to the Upstate next month.