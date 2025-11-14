Clemson Tigers Named in Four-Star Recruit's Top 12 Schools
It's been a shaky year for the Clemson Tigers, but recruits are still piling in as the 2025 College Football season comes to a close.
While the 2026 Clemson class has seen some decommitments in the past few weeks, the 2027 class is potentially getting stronger by the day. This past Thursday, edge rusher Rashad Streets named the Tigers as one of his Top 12 landing spots.
The news gives Clemson fans a bit of momentum at a time when uncertainty around the program has created plenty of conversation about the direction of future classes.
Other schools listed in his Top 12 include some powerhouse names, such as Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas. But, he also has a knack for liking ACC schools, with Florida State and NC State listed alongside Clemson.
Streets is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 65 overall recruit, the No. 8 edge rusher and the No. 3 player in North Carolina. At one point, he was also listed as the No. 33 overall recruit for 2027, showing how highly he's been viewed throughout the early stages of his recruitment.
When you look at the 6-foot-4 defensive ends' statistics, it's easy to see how he's already a top-65 prospect for the 2027 class.
As a sophomore at Millbrook High School last season, Streets stuffed the stat sheet with 123 tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss, 31 QB hurries, 26.5 sacks, four blocked punts, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection. Numbers like that naturally draw national attention, especially from schools hoping to reload on the defensive line.
A lot of Streets' big offers have been coming in the recent months, with Clemson DL coach Chris Rumph offering him only in early September of this year. But that hasn't stopped him from visiting schools all around the country. So far this season, he's visited (unofficial/official) Clemson, Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama, Ohio State, South Carolina and Florida State — who he's been a fan of since he was a kid.
While he doesn't have a set date for his official commitment, if he is to pledge to the Tigers, he'd be joining an already impressive recruiting class that includes four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley, three-star linebacker Max Brown — brother of Sammy Brown — three-star safety Harrison Luke — son of Clemson OL coach Matt Luke — and three-star cornerback Christian Chancellor Jr — son of former Clemson Tigers DB Chris Chancellor.