All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Near Top of College Football Analyst's Early Rankings

This former SEC quarterback and college football analyst is high on both the Clemson Tigers and quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Scott Salomon

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) hands the ball off to running back Keith Adams Jr. (19) during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) hands the ball off to running back Keith Adams Jr. (19) during the game against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Georgia quarterback and ESPN analyst David Pollack has taken to his show on YouTube, "David Pollack on College Football" and has come out with his early Top 5 teams going into the 2025 season.

Pollack opined the Clemson Tigers are deserving of the No. 4 spot in the rankings. This is the highest projection by any of the college football analysts who have revealed their rankings to this point.

His Top 5 were Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson and Penn State.

The main reason Pollack likes the Tigers is because of senior quarterback Cade Klubnik, whom he calls one of the best quarterbacks returning in the country.

“I saw enough from Klubnik to say he’s gonna be in the Heisman Trophy discussion next year," Pollack said."Like, his top three receivers are back. Their offensive line was not elite, was not great by any stretch."

In 2024, Klubnik was sensational. He threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He also scrambled and ran for an additional 463 yards. He added seven touchdowns on the ground. In the process, Klubnik directed Clemson to an ACC Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson only made the ACC Championship Game due to Miami losing its season finale at Syracuse, which opened the door for Clemson. Due to Clemson winning the ACC, the Tigers received an automatic bid into the CFP.

Pollack thinks Klubnik will be the best quarterback in the ACC, but the recently transferred Carson Beck, who enrolled at Miami, will have something to say on the matter.

Klubnik can definitely take a step forward and help the Tigers compete again for the ACC title. But it's a little early to take out the anointing oil and saying he is Heisman-worthy.

Pollack credits the success of head coach Dabo Swinney and his "stick to your guns" mentality when it comes to exhausting the transfer portal in bringing in new players for one or two seasons. Although Swinney did dabble in the portal this season for defensive players, he strives to recruit and develop players out of high school and it continues to pay dividends.

Swinney, who also promotes from within, went outside the Clemson family to bring in former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who he hopes will improve the Tigers' defense to the heyday under former coordinator Brent Venables. The Clemson defense has not been the same since he took over at Oklahoma.

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI and Miami Hurricanes On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Home/Football