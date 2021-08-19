Clemson Offensive Line Showing Nastiness, Grit in Fall Camp

Throughout fall camp, Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry said he's seen a nastiness and grit from the Tigers offensive line, as well as a lot of dept.

The Clemson offensive line took its fair share of criticism throughout the 2020 season.

While the pass protection was solid, at times the Tigers struggled in the running game as rushing numbers were down across the board.

Since the start of spring practice and throughout fall camp, the coaching staff has made it a priority to get the five best players on the field as they look to replace starting LT Jackson Carman and starting center Cade Stewart.

Throughout the duration of fall camp, the coaching staff has rotated a lot of guys in an effort to not only find those five best players but to also build depth, something the team sorely lacked last season. However, despite the team still not being settled on a starting five, defensive end K.J. Henry said the group as a whole showed up to camp with the right mindset.

"First thing I see, it's nastier and grit," Henry said. "They're trying to work through some cohesion and really trying to gel as far as a whole unit, which is a lot harder from an offensive perspective, but the toughness, the fight, the grit, I mean it's there. It's been there from day one."

With so much focus being placed on who will eventually start, Henry thinks there is one aspect that is being overlooked.

"What's not been spoken about is a lot of depth as well," Henry said. "I think they're definitely still trying to figure things out and get that cohesion, which is a lot different from an offensive perspective than it is from a defensive perspective. The depth is there. A lot of guys with a lot of talent. A lot of young talent."

"A lot of guys who are experienced, who are, you know, really leading the way. So I think that's something we've learned a lot through camp. a lot of guys have grown who have been here for a couple of years, and a lot of guys are coming in and making an impact early. Mix that with some of the best that we have, we have some depth on the O-Line."

The Tigers are once again expected to have one of the best defensive lines in the country, and in part, Henry said that's due to having to face the Clemson offensive linemen each and every day in practice. Something he said will ultimately bring out the best in each group.

"Each day we know we got to come out here and really give it our all, just to be productive to be available," Henry said. "These guys are bringing it. They're pushing us, and they're gonna have us ready. I'd say definitely from a camp perspective they've been getting a job done each day."

