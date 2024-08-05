Clemson Tigers Offensive Playmakers Among Players with Most to Prove in Camp
Defense has rarely ever been an issue for the Clemson Tigers under head coach Dabo Swinney. Routinely ranked among the best units in college football, a lot of eyes will be on the other side of the ball in 2024.
For Clemson to be in the College Football Playoff mix, they will need their offense to improve from 2023. Becoming a more explosive unit will help diminish some of the weaknesses the team had offensively last season.
Because of their scheme, more plays were being run. In turn, that meant more opportunities for mistakes to be made. Pushing the ball downfield more is one thing that would help get the Tigers' offense playing at a more high-end level.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik has received a lot of attention in that regard since he leads the offense, but it will be a total team effort as he needs time in the pocket to throw deep passes and his receivers to get open.
With the team beginning fall camp last week, two players have emerged as guys who need to step up.
In the opinion of Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, wide receivers Troy Stellato and Adam Randall are two guys with something to prove.
"... many of the deficiencies in the pass game can be traced to less-than-stellar wide receiver play. That's why Stellato and Randall -- Clemson's lead outside receivers now that Beaux Collins transferred to Notre Dame -- are in the spotlight. The Tigers need those two to step up after sub-par 2023 efforts that saw Stellato (337 yards, 1 TD, 55.6 PFF grade) and Randall (250 yards, 58.6 PFF grade) fail to make a big impact. They'll need to step up this fall, too," he wrote.
The wide receiver room for the Tigers in 2024 is deep and talented. Along with Stellato, Randall and the excellent freshmen class they have, Clemson has several other great wide receivers returning.
Antonio Williams, who was an injury redshirt in 2023, is back after a strong 2022 freshman campaign. He led wide receivers with 56 receptions, going for 604 yards and four touchdowns.
Tyler Black is also back after a strong freshman season in 2023 when he caught 52 passes for 532 yards and four touchdowns.
Both of them will be in the mix for playing time, as Stellato and Randall could be buried if they don’t perform at a high level.